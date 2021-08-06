SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 4

Sharks XI will take on Bulls XI in match number four of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday.

Sharks XI had a good run in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20, winning four out of the six games they played. Meanwhile, Bulls XI, who lost all five of their Pondicherry T20 games in 2020, started their 2021 campaign with another loss. They lost to Panthers XI in a game that went down to the wire.

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi, Nipun Gaikwad, Premraj, G Thivagar, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar

Bulls XI: Thalaivan Sargunam, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Surendiran P, Gautham Srinivas, Karthik S, Ashwath Sridhar, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Vengadeshwaran N

Match Details

SHA vs BUL, Match 4, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 6th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a solid one to bat on. 175 and 151 were the first-innings scores at the venue on the first day of the Pondicherry T20. While the spinners got some turn, the pacers also found a little movement early on with the new ball.

Today’s SHA vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Karthik S – The Bulls XI wicket-keeper was quite consistent in Pondicherry T20 2020, scoring 190 runs from five games at a strike rate of 124.18.

Batsmen

Mohit Mittan – Mittan looked in solid touch in the first game and top-scored for the Sharks XI. He scored 46 in a knock that included four fours and two sixes.

Mohamed Safeequddin – Safeequddin will be a key player for the Bulls XI. He has the ability to score big.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu – The Bulls XI skipper had a good Pondicherry T20 campaign in 2020. He scored 97 runs and took three wickets.

G Chiranjeevi – Chiranjeevi is one of the premier all-rounders for Sharks XI. He can have a significant impact with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Vishal Khokhar – Khokhar was the most successful bowler for Sharks XI in their first Pondicherry T20 game. He took two wickets and can be backed to come good once again today.

Vengadeshwaran N – Vengadeshwaran will be one of the key bowlers for Bulls XI. He picked up seven wickets from six games in the 2020 season.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 62 points

Vishal Khokhar (SHA): 60 points

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL): N/A

Karthik S (BUL): N/A

Ashwath Sridhar (BUL): N/A

Important stats for SHA vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohit Mittan: 46 runs from one game (vs Panthers XI)

Vishal Khokhar: Two wickets from one game (vs Panthers XI)

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 97 runs & three wickets from five games (in 2020)

Ashwath Sridhar: Seven wickets from four games (in 2020)

SHA vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Karthik S, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashwath Sridhar, G Chiranjeevi, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthik B Nair, T A Abeesh, Vishal Khokhar

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Karthik S

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nipun Gaikwad, Karthik S, Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashwath Sridhar, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Vengadeshwaran N, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Ashwath Sridhar. Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan

Edited by Samya Majumdar