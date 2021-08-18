SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 23

Sharks XI will lock horns with Bulls XI in match number 23 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Sharks XI have been inconsistent in the Pondicherry T20 2021. With four wins and three losses, they are third in the points table. Bulls XI also haven't had a great run in the Pondicherry T20 2021. They have won just two out of their seven games and are second-last in the standings.

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharks XI: Logesh P, Jerish A, Premraj, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (c), Nipun Gaikwad, Mohit Mittan, T A Abeesh, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II (c), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Jay Pandey, P Surendiran, Mohamed Safeequddin, Karthik B Nair, AC Amarnath, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Sathya Kumar, Marc Morais

Match Details

SHA vs BUL, Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: August 18th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a decent one to bat on. After 22 Pondicherry T20 2021 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 149 runs. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s SHA vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Karthik-II – The Bulls XI stumper has been in top form, amassing 188 runs while striking at 146.87.

Batsmen

Jay Pandey – Pandey has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 130 runs in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far.

Logesh P – Logesh is the second-highest run-getter in the Pondicherry T20. He has accumulated 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 118.13.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu – The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 123 runs and can be a handy bowling option as well.

G Chiranjeevi – The Sharks XI skipper has scored 84 runs while also picking up eight wickets in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair – Nair has been consistent with the ball, taking nine wickets. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 58 runs.

T A Abeesh – The Sharks XI seamer has picked up 10 wickets from just six Pondicherry T20 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

T A Abeesh (SHA): 409 points

G Chiranjeevi (SHA): 405 points

M Pooviarasan (BUL): 401 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 386 points

Raghu Sharma (SHA): 373 points

Important stats for SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

T A Abeesh: 10 wickets; ER – 7.00

Logesh P: 241 runs; SR – 118.13

Karthik B Nair: 9 wickets; ER – 7.07

S Karthik-II: 188 runs; SR – 146.87

SHA vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 23.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, M Pooviarasan, Karthik B Nair, T A Abeesh

Captain: T A Abeesh. Vice-captain: S Karthik-II

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 23.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, Anand Subramanian, Logesh P, Premraj, Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, Karthik B Nair, T A Abeesh

Captain: G Chiranjeevi. Vice-captain: Karthik B Nair

Edited by Samya Majumdar