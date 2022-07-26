SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 25

Sharks XI (SHA) will take on Lions XI (LIO) in the 25th match of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, July 26.

Sharks XI have played eight Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 games so far, winning and losing eight apiece. Lions XI, meanwhile, have played seven matches, returning with three wins, three losses and one no-result.

SHA vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Sharks XI: Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj (C), Logesh P, S Akshay Jain, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal.

Lions XI: R Pravin (wk), V Shashank, P Akash, Karthiraju U, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, LV Arjun, Yalla Divya Rao, S Rohan, Shishir HR, Shree Varshan K G.

Match Details

SHA vs LIO, Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 25

Date & Time: July 26th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on, with a score of around 150 being par at the venue. But while there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s SHA vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R, who has contributed decently with the bat in the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Mohit Mittan is the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter with 250 runs at an average of 41.67. He can also chip in with the ball.

All-rounder

Krishna Pandey has scored 174 runs at a strike rate of 217.50 in addition to taking six wickets in the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Bowler

Thivagar Gopal has bowled well, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.98.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Krishna Pandey (LIO): 481 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 436 points

AS Govindaraajan (SHA): 390 points

Thivagar Gopal (SHA): 368 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO): 330 points

Important stats for SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohit Mittan: 250 runs & 2 wickets

AS Govindaraajan: 256 runs

Thivagar Gopal: 7 wickets

Krishna Pandey: 174 runs & 6 wickets

S Parameeswaran: 146 runs & 3 wickets

SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, P Akash, AS Govindaraajan, V Shashank, Mohit Mittan, Krishna Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Shishir HR.

Captain: Mohit Mittan. Vice-captain: Krishna Pandey.

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, P Akash, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Krishna Pandey, S Akshay Jain, S Parameeswaran, LV Arjun, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal, Shishir HR.

Captain: AS Govindaraajan. Vice-captain: S Parameeswaran.

