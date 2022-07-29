SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20 2022 Semi-final 1

Sharks XI will take on Lions XI in the first semi-final of the Pondicherry Men's T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Friday (July 29).

Sharks XI have been in good form in this tournament. They have five wins and as many losses and finished second on the points table. On the other hand, Lions XI sneaked into knockouts with four wins and five losses apart from one no-result.

SHA vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Sharks XI: Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Logesh P, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (c), S Akshay Jain, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal

Lions XI: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (c & wk), P Akash, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Karthiraju U, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, LV Arjun, Sai Hariram K, S Rohan, Shishir HR, Shree Varshan K G

Match Details

Match: SHA vs LIO

Date & Time: July 29, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue.

There could be some turn for the spinners while the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today's SHA vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R has chipped in decently with the bat and has mustered 116 runs in this competition so far.

Batters

Mohit Mittan is third on the list of leading run-getters in this tournament. He has amassed 310 runs at an average of 38.75 while striking at 139.01. He also has four wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Krishna Pandey is in superb form with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 232 runs at a strike-rate of 220.95 and has taken eight wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Shishir HR has been magnificent with the ball and is the third-highest wicket-taker this season. He has taken 13 wickets in eight innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Krishna Pandey (LIO): 622 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 605 points

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (SHA): 555 points

Thivagar Gopal (SHA): 518 points

Shishir HR (LIO): 431 points

Important stats for SHA vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohit Mittan: 310 runs & 4 wickets

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi: 235 runs & 6 wickets

Thivagar Gopal: 11 wickets

Krishna Pandey: 232 runs & 8 wickets

Shishir HR: 13 wickets

SHA vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, P Akash, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Rohan, Thivagar Gopal, Shishir HR

Captain: Krishna Pandey Vice-captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Aravind Raj R, P Akash, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Rohan, Thivagar Gopal, Shishir HR

Captain: Mohit Mittan Vice-captain: Shishir HR.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far