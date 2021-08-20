SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 28

Sharks XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in match number 28 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals. While Sharks XI have five wins and three losses so far in the Pondicherry T20, Tigers XI have won seven out of their nine games. A win for the Tigers today might help them finish at the top of the points table.

SHA vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Logesh P, G Thivagar, Anand Subramanian, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, S Sabari, Vijith A, M Rajasekar

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, B Prabu, Aravind Raj R, J Karthikeyan, Arjun Ganesh, Anton Andrew Subikshan, M Mathavan, Jullian Jacab, Vijay Raja, Vignesh E, Madan Kumar

Match Details

SHA vs TIG, Match 28, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 20th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a decent one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue after 26 Pondicherry T20 games is around 150. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.

Today’s SHA vs TIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anand Subramanian – Subramanian has been in top form with the bat, amassing 229 runs at a strike rate of 144.02.

Batsmen

Logesh P – The Sharks XI opening batter is the second-highest run-getter in the Pondicherry T20, scoring 250 runs at an average of 35.71.

Arjun Ganesh – Despite playing just six games, Ganesh has contributed really well in the Pondicherry T20. He has got 211 runs while striking at 121.26.

All-rounders

Anton Andrew Subikshan – The Tigers XI seam-bowling all-rounder has had a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 221 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 while also taking four wickets.

Mohit Mittan – Mittan hasn't really contributed with the ball but he has fared decently with the bat. He has mustered 185 runs and has a strike rate of 126.71.

Bowlers

Vignesh E – Vignesh may have been a touch expensive but he has been amongst the wickets. He has taken six wickets in four Pondicherry T20 games.

Akshay Jain S – The left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.04.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Anton Andrew Subikshan (TIG): 467 points

Logesh P (SHA): 358 points

Premraj (SHA): 347 points

Anand Subramanian (SHA): 341 points

Arjun Ganesh (TIG): 315 points

Important stats for SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Logesh P: 250 runs from 8 matches; SR – 116.27

Akshay Jain S: 7 wickets from 8 matches; ER – 6.04

Anton Andrew Subikshan: 221 runs & 4 wickets from 8 matches; SR – 139.87 & ER – 6.66

Arjun Ganesh: 211 runs from 6 matches; SR – 121.26

SHA vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anand Subramanian, Arjun Ganesh, J Karthikeyan, Premraj, Logesh P, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Mohit Mittan, Vignesh E, Vijay Raja, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Anton Andrew Subikshan. Vice-captain: Logesh P

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anand Subramanian, Arjun Ganesh, Neyan Kangayan, Premraj, Logesh P, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Mohit Mittan, Vignesh E, Madan Kumar, Vijith A, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Anand Subramanian. Vice-captain: Arjun Ganesh

