SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 12

Sharks XI will take on Tuskers XI in match number 12 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday.

Sharks XI have had a solid start to their Pondicherry T20 2021 campaign. Although they lost their first game, the Sharks won their next two to move up to second spot in the points table. Tuskers XI, meanwhile, have won just one Pondicherry T20 2021 game while losing twice. They started with two losses before recording a win over Tigers XI in their last outing.

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (c), Jerish A, Premraj, T A Abeesh, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, P Thamaraikannan (c), Ankit Agarwal, Fabid Ahmed, P Kumar, R Palani, S Venkadesan, S Rohan, Aravindaraj A

Match Details

SHA vs TUS, Match 12, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 12th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a decent one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue after 11 Pondicherry T20 2021 matches is around 144 runs. While there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might also get the new ball to move around a bit.

Today’s SHA vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav – The Tuskers XI stumper has been in top form with the bat, scoring 94 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 144.61.

Batsmen

K Aravind – Aravind is the Tuskers XI's leading run-getter in the Pondicherry T20 2021. He has amassed 112 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 140.00.

Mohit Mittan – The Sharks XI opener has contributed 115 runs in three innings. He has been consistently getting runs at the top of the order.

All-rounders

P Thamaraikannan – The Tuskers XI seam-bowling all-rounder has taken two wickets while also chipping in with 74 runs while striking at 129.82.

G Chiranjeevi – The Sharks XI skipper has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 58 runs and has taken four wickets.

Bowlers

Aravindaraj A – The Tuskers XI pacer has returned with five wickets from three games so far.

T A Abeesh – Abeesh is in solid form with the ball. He has picked up six wickets in three Pondicherry T20 2021 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

G Chiranjeevi (SHA): 242 points

T A Abeesh (SHA): 240 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (TUS): 221 points

K Aravind (TUS): 187 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS): 163 points

Important stats for SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

T A Abeesh: 6 wickets; ER – 6.50

G Chiranjeevi: 58 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 141.46 & ER – 7.14

Mohit Mittan: 115 runs; SR – 115.00

K Aravind: 112 runs; SR – 140.00

Aravindaraj A: 5 wickets; ER – 7.66

SHA vs TUS Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, R Palani, Aravindaraj A, T A Abeesh

Captain: T A Abeesh. Vice-captain: P Thamaraikannan

Dream11 Team (2) for Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anand Subramanian, Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, P Thamaraikannan, G Chiranjeevi, R Palani, Akshay Jain S, Aravindaraj A, T A Abeesh

Captain: G Chiranjeevi. Vice-captain: K Aravind

