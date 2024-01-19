SHJ vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2024, Match 1

The 1st match of the International League T20 2024 will see Sharjah Warriors (SHJ) squaring off against Gulf Giants (GUL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHJ vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gulf Giants are the defending champions of the International League T20. They won the International League T20 2023 Finals as they defeated Desert Vipers by 7 wickets. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, were 5th in the points table with only three wins out of their ten matches.

Sharjah Warriors have a very good squad but Gulf Giants are the clear favorites to win today's match.

SHJ vs GUL Match Details

The 1st match of the International League T20 2024 will be played on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHJ vs GUL, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th January 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for bowlers. Both spinners and pacers get a lot of wickets on this pitch. Last T20I match here was between Afghanistan and UAE, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SHJ vs GUL Form Guide

SHJ - Will be playing their first match

GUL - Will be playing their first match

SHJ vs GUL Probable Playing XI

SHJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka

GUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Zohaib Zubair, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SHJ vs GUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Charles

J Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. K Mendis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Vince

M Guptill and J Vince are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. S Hetmyer is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

D Sams and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Fuller is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Jordan and D Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Woakes is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SHJ vs GUL match captain and vice-captain choices

C Brathwaite

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make C Brathwaite the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match as he can give additional points across departments.

D Sams

D Sams is one of the best all-rounder picks for today's match, and can perform well in today's match. He has performed exceptionally well in Big Bash League and is expected to continue his dominance here again.

5 Must-Picks for SHJ vs GUL, Match 1

D Madushanka

C Jordan

C Woakes

D Sams

C Brathwaite

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Charles, K Mendis

Batters: J Vince, S Hetmyer, M Guptill

All-rounders: D Sams, C Brathwaite

Bowlers: C Jordan, C Woakes, D Madushanka, M Ur Rahman

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: J Vince, T Kohler Cadmore, M Guptill, C Lynn

All-rounders: D Sams, C Brathwaite

Bowlers: C Jordan, C Woakes, D Madushanka, D Drakes