SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – January 4th, 2020

The second game of the day sees Sheen Sports take on Kini RR Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore, as a part of the ongoing T20 India Nippon Cup 2021.

Both sides begin their season today and will hope to do so with a bang. The two sides looked equally balanced with a few international players in their ranks.

Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut & Radha Yadav will play for Kini RR Sports today while Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Sheen Sports in the inaugural edition of the league.

Squads to choose from

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru, Nuzhat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmitha Dutta, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG, Architha U Bhandary and Disha Mohan.

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa, Prathyoosha Kumar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja E, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru, Nuzhat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda and Shloka Kishore Babu.

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa, Prathyoosha Kumar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja E and Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

Match: Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Match 2

Date: 4th January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The pitch in Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has proved to be batter-friendly in recent times. With short boundaries on offer, one could expect big scores in this fixture as well.

That said, the pacers could extract some movement from the pitch, with the wind likely to play a big role in that regard. Although it is expected to be an even game between bat and ball, the odds may just favour the batters out in the middle.

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, J Rodrigues, P Raut, V Vanita, C Krishnamurthy, D Sharma, A Reddy, R Yadav, R Gayakwad, N Nagarajan and Nimritha.

Advertisement

Captain: J Rodrigues Vice-Captain: D Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, P Raut, V Vanita, V Dinesh, D Sharma, A Reddy, R Yadav, R Gayakwad, R Krishnappa and Anushree.

Captain: P Raut Vice-Captain: R Yadav