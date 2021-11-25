SIB vs BH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 5

Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will take on Bankura Horses (BH) in the fifth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Siliguri Bikash have had a wonderful start to their campaign. They defeated Murshidabad Nawab by 15 runs, and will look to continue their winning ways against Bankura Horses.

Meanwhile, the Horses have opened their campaign with losses against Birbhum Ironman and Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur. They will eye a win over Siliguri Bikash to get off the mark in this season’s competition.

SIB vs BH Probable Playing XIs

SIB XI

Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Arghadeep Saha, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (c), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur.

BH XI

Subhadip Mandal (c), Ayan Sinha (wk), Bikram Gorai, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, Bibek Kauri, SK Kismat Ali, Abhishek Khan, SK Sajauddin.

Match Details

Match: SIB vs BH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 5.

Date and Time: 25th November, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, considering how the conditions were on the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 runs, and the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s SIB vs BH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sinha could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter option for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can score key runs as well.

Batters

S Mandal is an experienced campaigner, and will be expected to bat responsibly for the Bankura Horses. He has accumulated 47 runs in two games so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

A Nandi is an extremely important all-round asset for Siliguri Bikash. He was on song in his tournament opener against Murshidabad Nawab. Nandi picked up three wickets, and had an economy rate of 6.75. He could be a perfect captaincy choice for your SIB vs BH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, H Singh is another all-rounder who is a must-have in your SIB vs BH Dream11 Fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets, and will look for another successful outing with the ball in his next game.

Bowlers

B Kauri could prove to be lethal with the ball. He took three wickets in four overs in the opening game, and will look to trouble the opposition batters in this game too.

Five best players to pick in SIB vs BH Dream11 prediction team

A Nandi (SIB) – 105 points.

B Kauri (BH) – 98 points.

SK Ali (BH) – 94 points.

H Singh (SIB) – 76 points.

S Mandal (BH) – 74 points.

Key stats for SIB vs BH Dream11 prediction team

A Nandi: 3 wickets.

B Kauri: 3 wickets.

SK Ali: 3 wickets.

H Singh: 2 wickets.

S Mandal: 47 runs.

SIB vs BH Dream11 Prediction

SIB vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sinha, S Mandal, A Saha, A Singh, A Nandi, H Singh, S Mandal, B Gorai, B Kauri, S K Ali, B Sharma.

Captain: A Nandi. Vice-Captain: H Singh.

SIB vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sinha, S Sahis, S Mandal, A Saha, A Singh, A Nandi, H Singh, S Mandal, B Kauri, S K Ali, B Sharma.

Captain: S Mandal. Vice-Captain: B Kauri.

Edited by Bhargav