SIB vs BI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 9

Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will take on Birbhum Ironman (BI) in the ninth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Siliguri Bikash have had a great start to their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign. They’ve won their first two games and are currently second in the standings. Meanwhile, Birbhum Ironman defeated Bankura Horses by five wickets in their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 opener. However, they ended up losing to Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur in their second outing.

SIB vs BI Probable Playing 11 Today

SIB XI

Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Arghadeep Saha, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (c), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur

BI XI

Babar Ali (wk), Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Subhrajit Das (c), Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Sachin Kumar Singh, Raghab Tibriwala, Wasim Samad

Match Details

SIB vs BI, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 27th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s SIB vs BI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Ali could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

R Agarwal is expected to lead Siliguri Bikash's batting unit. He scored 48 runs and picked up a wicket against Bankura Horses.

All-rounders

R Tibriwala is an extremely important all-rounder Birbhum Ironman. He was on song against Bankura Horses, scoring 20 runs and taking four wickets. He will be a perfect captaincy choice for your SIB vs BI Dream11 fantasy side.

A Nandi is another all-rounder who you must have in your SIB vs BI Dream11 fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets in two games and will be looking for another successful outing with the ball.

Bowlers

D K Das could prove to be lethal with the ball in today's Bengal Inter District T20 2021 game. He has picked up four wickets in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIB vs BI Dream11 prediction team

R Tibriwala (BI) – 205 points

D K Das (BI) – 172 points

S K Singh (BI) – 170 points

A Nandi (SIB) – 146 points

R Agarwal (SIB) – 135 points

Important stats for SIB vs BI Dream11 prediction team

R Tibriwala: 44 runs and 4 wickets

D K Das: 4 wickets

S K Singh: 4 wickets

A Nandi: 4 wickets

R Agarwal: 75 runs and 1 wicket

SIB vs BI Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

SIB vs BI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Ali, R Agarwal, R Thakur, I Saha, R Tibriwala, A Nandi, H Singh, A Roy, D K Das, S K Singh, M Das

Captain: R Tibriwala. Vice-captain: A Nandi

SIB vs BI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Ali, R Agarwal, R Thakur, I Saha, R Tibriwala, A Nandi, H Singh, D K Das, S K Singh, M Das, B Sharma

Captain: R Agarwal. Vice-captain: D K Das

