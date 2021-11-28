SIB vs DAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 12

Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will take on Dare Devil Dakshin (DAD) in the 12th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

Siliguri Bikash have had an incredible start to their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign. They’ve won all three of their matches and are currently second in the standings with 12 points. Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur have also won their first three matches and currently occupy top spot in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 points table.

SIB vs DAD Probable Playing 11 Today

SIB XI

Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Arghadeep Saha, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (c), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Debojyoti Ghosh

DAD XI

Pradunya Sarkar, Samar Shil, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Pritam Basak (wk), Surojit Roy, Jeet Saha, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta (c), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy

Match Details

SIB vs DAD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 28th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the bowlers, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. The average score at the venue is 100 runs and the side winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s SIB vs DAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Basak could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

P Sarkar will be expected to lead Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur's batting unit. He has smacked 210 runs in four Bengal Inter District T20 2021 games and could prove to be a valuable captaincy choice for your SIB vs DAD Dream11 fantasy side.

Although listed as better, R Agarwal is expected to fetch fantasy points as an all-rounder. Agarwal, who scored 75 runs in the tournament so far, picked up three wickets in the last match.

All-rounder

R Das is an extremely talented all-rounder who has scored 26 runs and taken four wickets in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 so far.

Bowlers

G Roy has been in lethal form with the ball, scalping seven wickets in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 so far. He is expected to add a few more scalps to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIB vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

P Sarkar (DAD) – 359 points

G Roy (DAD) – 263 points

R Agarwal (SIB) – 236 points

S Mohanta (DAD) – 229 points

H Singh (SIB) – 191 points

Important stats for SIB vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

P Sarkar: 210 runs and 1 wicket

G Roy: 7 wickets

R Agarwal: 75 runs and 3 wickets

S Mohanta: 6 wickets

H Singh: 5 wickets

SIB vs DAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

SIB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Basak, P Sarkar, R Agarwal, A Saha, R Das, H Singh, A Das, A Nandi, G Roy, S Mohanta, S Saha

Captain: P Sarkar. Vice-captain: R Agarwal

SIB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Basak, P Sarkar, R Agarwal, A Saha, R Das, H Singh, A Das, G Roy, S Mohanta, S Saha, M Das

Captain: R Das. Vice-captain: G Roy

Edited by Samya Majumdar