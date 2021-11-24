SIB vs MUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 3

Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will take on Murshidabad Nawab (MUN) in the third match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Siliguri Bikash will be keen to start their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign on a winning note. Murshidabad Nawab, meanwhile, suffered a horrific start to their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 journey. They were bowled out for only 46 runs while chasing 131 against Dakshin Dinajpur. Murshidabad will be eager to give a better account of themselves against Siliguri.

SIB vs MUN Probable Playing 11 Today

SIB XI

Aditya Sharma, Arghadeep Saha, Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Rishabh Agarwal, Javed Alam, Bijay Sharma, Mithilesh Das, Sonu Kumar

MUN XI

Soumik Ghosh, Ankit Chakraborty, Gourav Yadav, Soumya Gupta, Megbaran Roy, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Rahul Hazra, Payel Mondal, Anish Pandey, Debopriyo Ghosh, Abhijit Pramanik

Match Details

SIB vs MUN, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 24th November, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the bowlers, as seen on the first day of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. The average score at the venue is around 100 runs. The side winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s SIB vs MUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Yadav could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

S Gupta will be looking to lead Murshidabad Nawab's batting unit today. Gupta is also useful with the ball, picking up two wickets from his four overs in the previous game.

All-rounders

A Pramanik could prove to be an important all-rounder for Murshidabad Nawab. Pramanik, who has notched up 1291 runs in 29 matches, boasts an average of 47.81 with the bat. He also has eight wickets to his name in the T20 format.

A Chakraborty is another all-rounder who you should have in your SIB vs MUN Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 868 runs in 32 matches in addition to picking up 18 wickets.

Bowler

A Pandey could prove to be lethal with the ball today, having picked up three wickets in the previous match!

Top 5 best players to pick in SIB vs MUN Dream11 prediction team

S Datta (SIB)

A Pramanik (MUN)

A Chakraborty (MUN)

A Pandey (MUN)

S Gupta (MUN)

Important stats for SIB vs MUN Dream11 prediction team

A Pramanik: 1291 runs and 8 wickets in 29 matches

A Chakraborty: 868 runs and 18 wickets in 32 matches

S Datta: 1538 runs and 85 wickets in 65 matches

SIB vs MUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

SIB vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Yadav, S Gupta, M Roy, I Saha, A Chakraborty, AH Pramanik, S Datta, A Pandey, M Mahato, M Das, A Sharma

Captain: S Datta. Vice-captain: A Chakraborty

SIB vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Yadav, S Gupta, M Roy, I Saha, A Chakraborty, AH Pramanik, S Datta, A Pandey, S Barui, M Das, A Sharma

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: A Pandey. Vice-captain: A H Pramanik

Edited by Samya Majumdar