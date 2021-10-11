SIB vs SOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Matches 3 & 4

Split India Brodosplit (SIB) will lock horns with Sir Oliver Split (SOS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia matches at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Split on Monday.

Split India Brodosplit consist of a group of players who work at the Brodosplit shipyard and frequently play cricket in their spare time. Sir Oliver Split, on the other hand, have won several Croatian T20 leagues and boast a few Serbian internationals. Both teams will be kicking off their ECS T10 Croatia campaign on Monday and will be hoping to do so on a winning note.

SIB vs SOS Probable Playing 11 Today

SIB XI

Pashe Sadagopan (WK), Vasu Pulibanti (C), Asif MD, Frajeesh Vallupara, Sellamuthu Ramaswamy, Mohan Karanam, Achari Sethunathan, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Amal Manuel, Kuruvilla Abraham.

SOS XI

Sam Houghton (WK), Nikola Davidovic (C), Drazan Jakolis, MD Masum, Josip Jukic, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Jovan Reb, Nikola Stanojevic, David Skinner, Sandeep Soni.

Match Details

SIB vs SOS, Match 1 & 2, ECS T10 Croatia

Date and Time: 11th October 2021, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Split.

Pitch Report

The track at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground is expected to be a sporting one. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today's SIB vs SOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Houghton: Houghton is an experienced campaigner who has represented NZ Under-15 indoor cricket team. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batters

Sellamuthu Ramasamy: Ramasamy is a quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side in the ECS T10 Croatia. He is surely a must-have pick for Monday's double-header.

Nikola Davidovic: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Davidovic is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too. He is the all-time leading run-scorer for SOS.

All-rounders

Rahman Ademi: Ademi is a fast bowler who has represented Serbia at international level. He will be a player to look out for on Monday.

Achari Sethunathan: Sethunathan is a technical top-order batter who can also bowl some crucial overs. He will be looking to impress on the big stage of the European Cricket Series.

Bowlers

Kuruvilla Abraham: Abraham is one of the best all-rounders from Sir Oliver Split. He could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice in Monday's double-header.

Jovan Reb: Reb is a genuine wicket-taker who has featured in all international matches for Serbia. He is also nicknamed "Mr Sixit" for his lower-order fireworks with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIB vs SOS Dream11 prediction team

Kuruvilla Abraham (SIB)

Sellamuthu Ramaswamy (SIB)

Nikola Davidovic (SOS)

Vasu Pulibanti (SIB)

Sam Houghton (SOS)

SIB vs SOS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Croatia)

SIB vs SOS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Houghton, Nikola Davidovic, MD Masum, Sellamuthu Ramaswamy, Frajeesh Vallupara, Achari Sethunathan, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Vasu Pulibanti, Kuruvilla Abraham, Jovan Reb.

Captain: Kuruvilla Abraham. Vice-captain: Nikola Davidovic.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Houghton, Nikola Davidovic, Sandeep Soni, Sellamuthu Ramaswamy, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Frajeesh Vallupara, Achari Sethunathan, Drazan Jakolis, Vasu Pulibanti, Kuruvilla Abraham, Jovan Reb.

Captain: Sellamuthu Ramaswamy. Vice-captain: Kuruvilla Abraham.

