SIB vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 3rd Quarter-final

Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will take on South 24-PGS Tigers (SPT) in the third quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Siliguri Bikash have been in splendid form in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. They won all four of their group stage matches and finished on top of Group A with 16 points. South 24-PGS, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy campaign. Despite losing against Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros, they made a strong comeback against Midnapore in the next game. With one win, one loss and one no-result, they finished second in Group D.

SIB vs SPT Probable Playing 11 Today

SIB XI

Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Arghadeep Saha, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (c), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Debojyoti Ghosh

SPT XI

Supriya Sil (wk), Dip Chatterjee (c), Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Jitender Shaw, Mohd Naushad Sagheer, Kaushik Giri, Soumya Das, Mrinmoy Nayak, Sandipan Dey, Imran Ali Mondal

Match Details

SIB vs SPT, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 3rd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 10th December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani initially favored the bowlers in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. However, the pitch got easier to bat on as the tournament progressed. One can expect healthy competition between the bat and ball today, with batting first being the preferred option.

Today’s SIB vs SPT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sil is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also also score important runs.

Batter

R Thakur is an extremely talented batter who could prove to be crucial for his team in the third quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

All-rounders

R Agarwal has scored 148 runs and picked up three wickets in four Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. He will be a fine captaincy choice for your SIB vs SPT Dream11 fantasy side.

H Singh has been in incredible form and is another must-have in your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets in four games thus far.

Bowler

M Das could prove to be lethal with the ball, having picked up eight wickets in four Bengal Inter District T20 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIB vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

M Das (SIB) – 357 points

R Agarwal (SIB) – 332 points

H Singh (SIB) – 226 points

R Thakur (SIB) – 182 points

B Sharma (SIB) – 168 points

Important stats for SIB vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

M Das: 35 runs and 8 wickets

R Agarwal: 148 runs and 3 wickets

H Singh: 6 wickets

R Thakur: 5 wickets

B Sharma: 4 wickets

SIB vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

SIB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sil, R Thakur, A Saha, D Ghosh, R Agarwal, H Singh, S Dey, K Giri, M Das, B Sharma, J Shaw

Captain: R Agarwal. Vice-captain: M Das.

SIB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sil, R Thakur, A Saha, D Ghosh, R Agarwal, H Singh, K Giri, M Das, B Sharma, J Shaw, M Nayak

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: R Thakur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar