SICC vs VAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SICC vs VAR match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Stockholm International CC take on Varmdo CC in Match 15 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECS T10 game of the day has Stockholm International Cricket Club taking on Varmdo CC.

Both teams have lost their only fixtures so far and are lying at the bottom of the table. With the league phase entering the business end, neither team can afford a loss on Wednesday.

Both of them are equally matched on paper with another relatively high scoring campaign on the cards in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm International Cricket Club

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Varmdo CC

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm International Cricket Club

S Imtiaz, A Akthar, U Rafique, Y Saleemi, S Asad, N Anjum, H Mehmood, A Ahmad, Z Malik, I Syed and B Muhammad

Varmdo CC

S Momand, I Orya, K Aziz, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, A Rahman, I Rahman, F Khan, K Anwar, Q Nqibzai and N Sanagul

Match Details

Match: Stockholm International Cricket Club vs Varmdo CC

Date: 8th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Another competitive game between bat and ball is on the cards, with the bowlers getting some help from the overlying conditions. The batsmen should get some respite due to the slightly smaller boundaries, with 80 being a par score.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SICC vs VAR Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Imtiaz, U Rafique, Y Saleemi, A Rahman, N Akhlaqi, K Aziz, H Mehmood, I Orya, K Anwar, B Muhammad and Z Malik

Captain: K Anwar, Vice-Captain: H Mehmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Imtiaz, U Rafique, Y Saleemi, A Rahman, N Akhlaqi, K Aziz, H Mehmood, I Orya, K Anwar, B Muhammad and Z Malik

Captain: H Mehmood, Vice-Captain:U Rafique