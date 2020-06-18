SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs KCC match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Sigtuna CC take on Kista CC in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

In Match 19 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020, the unbeaten Kista CC take on another semi-final hopeful in Sigtuna CC at the Marsta Cricket Club.

Although they are still easing themselves in to the league, Kista CC have fended off the likes of Alby Zalmi and Stockholm Mumbai Indians and are firmly on their way to sealing a top four finish. They could do so with a win here, although it isn't as straightforward as it is on paper.

Sigtuna have also won three games with their only loss coming to hot favourites Pakistanska Foreningen. With both teams in good form, Dream11 fans are in for a treat.

Squads to choose from

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Kista CC

G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Despite this being an afternoon fixture, not much is expected to change in terms of the pitch and weather conditions. Slightly overcast conditions should aid the bowlers with some movement, apart from which the batsman should feel at ease in the middle. The spinners aren't expected to get much turn for this wicket although their battle with the batsmen in the middle overs could be one to watch out for in this game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mahmood, A Muhammad, M Farhan Anwar, F Azeem, A Ejaz, M Rehman, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Raza, A Singh and R Baig

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - M Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mahmood, A Muhammad, M Farhan Anwar, A Safi, A Ejaz, M Rehman, M Asif, C Khatri, A Raza, A Singh and R Baig

Captain - M Rehman , Vice-captain - M Farhan Anwar