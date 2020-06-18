SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs KCC match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
- Sigtuna CC take on Kista CC in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
In Match 19 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020, the unbeaten Kista CC take on another semi-final hopeful in Sigtuna CC at the Marsta Cricket Club.
Although they are still easing themselves in to the league, Kista CC have fended off the likes of Alby Zalmi and Stockholm Mumbai Indians and are firmly on their way to sealing a top four finish. They could do so with a win here, although it isn't as straightforward as it is on paper.
Sigtuna have also won three games with their only loss coming to hot favourites Pakistanska Foreningen. With both teams in good form, Dream11 fans are in for a treat.
Squads to choose from
Sigtuna CC
R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad
Kista CC
K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.
Predicted Playing XIs
Sigtuna CC
M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif
Kista CC
G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan
Match Details
Match: Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC
Date: June 18, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
Despite this being an afternoon fixture, not much is expected to change in terms of the pitch and weather conditions. Slightly overcast conditions should aid the bowlers with some movement, apart from which the batsman should feel at ease in the middle. The spinners aren't expected to get much turn for this wicket although their battle with the batsmen in the middle overs could be one to watch out for in this game.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mahmood, A Muhammad, M Farhan Anwar, F Azeem, A Ejaz, M Rehman, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Raza, A Singh and R Baig
Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - M Rehman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mahmood, A Muhammad, M Farhan Anwar, A Safi, A Ejaz, M Rehman, M Asif, C Khatri, A Raza, A Singh and R Baig
Captain - M Rehman , Vice-captain - M Farhan Anwar