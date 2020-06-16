SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020

Pakistanska Foreningen take on Sigtuna CC in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The second game on Day 3 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits heavyweights Pakistanska Foreningen and Sigtuna CC. Both teams are unbeaten so far, although that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sigtuna had a day off on Tuesday after making light work of Indiska CC and Stockholm CC. They are well-placed to make it to the semis with two wins from two games so far. On the other hand, Pakistanska Foreningen have played three games, with two of their games on Tuesday being washed out.

Having entered this tournament with a good reputation, Pakistanska Foreningen will be desperate for their second win. Although the forecast isn't great for this game. All in all, a lot is at stake for both teams with crucial points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanska Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Sigtuna CC

Date: June 17, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The weather forecast doesn't look quite promising for this game with rain likely to play spoilsport. In case a game does take place, the bowlers would have the advantage with extra help on offer. With the outfield also on the slower side, it will be tough for the batsmen to make a substantial contribution on what will be a tricky pitch.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SIG vs PF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, A Safi, S Hassan, Tasaduq Hussain, Tajammal Hussain, S Ali Khan, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Singh, M Bilal and A Raza

Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - M Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, A Safi, Z Kiyani, Tasaduq Hussain, Tajammal Hussain, S Ali Khan, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Singh, K Jalali and A Raza

Captain - M Rehman, Vice-captain - S Ali Khan