SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020
- Pakistanska Foreningen take on Sigtuna CC in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020
The second game on Day 3 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits heavyweights Pakistanska Foreningen and Sigtuna CC. Both teams are unbeaten so far, although that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Sigtuna had a day off on Tuesday after making light work of Indiska CC and Stockholm CC. They are well-placed to make it to the semis with two wins from two games so far. On the other hand, Pakistanska Foreningen have played three games, with two of their games on Tuesday being washed out.
Having entered this tournament with a good reputation, Pakistanska Foreningen will be desperate for their second win. Although the forecast isn't great for this game. All in all, a lot is at stake for both teams with crucial points up for grabs.
Squads to choose from
Pakistanska Foreningen
Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.
Sigtuna CC
R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad
Predicted Playing XIs
Pakistanska Foreningen
C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal
Sigtuna CC
M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif
Match Details
Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Sigtuna CC
Date: June 17, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
The weather forecast doesn't look quite promising for this game with rain likely to play spoilsport. In case a game does take place, the bowlers would have the advantage with extra help on offer. With the outfield also on the slower side, it will be tough for the batsmen to make a substantial contribution on what will be a tricky pitch.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, A Safi, S Hassan, Tasaduq Hussain, Tajammal Hussain, S Ali Khan, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Singh, M Bilal and A Raza
Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - M Rehman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, A Safi, Z Kiyani, Tasaduq Hussain, Tajammal Hussain, S Ali Khan, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Singh, K Jalali and A Raza
Captain - M Rehman, Vice-captain - S Ali KhanPublished 16 Jun 2020, 19:25 IST