SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 19th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Sigtuna CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in the final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

After 24 games in the ECS 10 Stockholm League, it comes down to Sigtuna CC and Pakistanska Foreningen in the final! Pakistanka have been the team to beat so far with five wins and no losses in seven games so far. On the other hand, Sigtuna CC pulled off a major upset in the semi-final with a brilliant win over table-toppers Kista CC.

With Muhammad Rehman and Adnan Raza firing on all cylinders for Sigtuna, Pakistanska Foreningen should be wary of their opponents as they look to complete the double over them. With the trophy up for grabs, another great encounter beckons in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, Z Kiyani, A Azhar, Q Ali, O Saleem, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Pakistanska Foreningen

C Share Ali, U Khan, Taj Hussain, Tasaduq Hussain, S Ali Khan, I Din, W Hassan, A Amin, U Muhammad Waqqas, Z Aslam and M Bilal

Match Details

Match: Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen

Date: June 19, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in the final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020. Although the bowlers will get some help from the surface, the batsmen should feel at ease while playing the big shots. The slow outfield could go against the batsmen, although both sides would be eyeing a score of 85 if they were to bat first.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SIG vs PF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, F Azeem, A Afzal, Taj Hussain, M Rehman, S Ali Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, A Raza, M Bilal, O Saleem and A Singh

Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - M Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, F Azeem, A Afzal, I Din, M Rehman, S Ali Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, A Raza, M Bilal, Q Ali and Z Aslam

Captain - M Rehman, Vice-captain - Tasaduq Hussain