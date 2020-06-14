SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs STO match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm CC take on Sigtuna CC in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The second game of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits Stockholm CC against Sigtuna CC at the Marsta Cricket Club.

While this game will be Sigtuna CC's first one in the competition, Stockholm CC would have already played one before this encounter.

In addition to having a stacked squad, Stockholm would also have a better understanding of the pitch conditions, which should tip the odds in their favour ahead of this match-up. However, Sigtuna CC cannot be taken lightly, which should make for a great game on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

J Saikia, K Vats, A Mathur, S Manju, A Mahajan, H Patel, H Vardhana, A Upadhyaya, S Momhamatam, A Jha and S Yadlapalli

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Sigtuna CC

Date: June 15, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Partly cloudy conditions should provide some movement for the pacers on what should be a good batting track. Although there may be a hint of uneven bounce, the batsmen should feel at ease while going big in the latter overs. Teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with runs on the board being critical in this format.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SIG vs STO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mahmood, J Saikia, A Safi, M Nawaz, A Mathur, K Vats, M Rehman, A Mahajan, O Saleem, A Upadhyaya and S Mokhamatam

Captain - M Nawaz, Vice-captain - A Mathur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mahmood, J Saikia, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Mathur, H Vardhana, M Rehman, A Mahajan, O Saleem, A Upadhyaya and A Jha.

Captain - A Mahajan, Vice-captain - M Nawaz