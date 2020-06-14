SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIG vs STO match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
- Stockholm CC take on Sigtuna CC in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
The second game of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits Stockholm CC against Sigtuna CC at the Marsta Cricket Club.
While this game will be Sigtuna CC's first one in the competition, Stockholm CC would have already played one before this encounter.
In addition to having a stacked squad, Stockholm would also have a better understanding of the pitch conditions, which should tip the odds in their favour ahead of this match-up. However, Sigtuna CC cannot be taken lightly, which should make for a great game on Monday.
Squads to choose from
Stockholm CC
Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.
Sigtuna CC
R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmed
Predicted Playing XIs
Stockholm CC
J Saikia, K Vats, A Mathur, S Manju, A Mahajan, H Patel, H Vardhana, A Upadhyaya, S Momhamatam, A Jha and S Yadlapalli
Sigtuna CC
R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza
Match Details
Match: Stockholm CC vs Sigtuna CC
Date: June 15, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
Partly cloudy conditions should provide some movement for the pacers on what should be a good batting track. Although there may be a hint of uneven bounce, the batsmen should feel at ease while going big in the latter overs. Teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with runs on the board being critical in this format.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Mahmood, J Saikia, A Safi, M Nawaz, A Mathur, K Vats, M Rehman, A Mahajan, O Saleem, A Upadhyaya and S Mokhamatam
Captain - M Nawaz, Vice-captain - A Mathur
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mahmood, J Saikia, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Mathur, H Vardhana, M Rehman, A Mahajan, O Saleem, A Upadhyaya and A Jha.
Captain - A Mahajan, Vice-captain - M NawazPublished 14 Jun 2020, 16:03 IST