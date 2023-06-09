SIK vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) squaring off against Sikif (SIK) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIK vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Alby Zalmi CC have won all of their last three matches. Sikif, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the tournament

Sikif will give it their all to win the match, but Alby Zalmi CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIK vs ALZ Match Details

The 23rd match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 9 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIK vs ALZ, Match 23

Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Kista Cricket Club, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

SIK vs ALZ Form Guide

ALZ - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

SIK - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

SIK vs ALZ Probable Playing XI

ALZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil, Shahed Ali, Basir Sahebi, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil (c), Zabihullah Niazy, Q M Afzal, Lemar Momand, Usman Jabbar, Javid Dawoodzai

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Irfan Nazir, Mubarak Hossain (c), Usman Awan, Abdul Razzaq-l, Raja Selvaraj, Adnan Nazir, Naveed Anjum, Y Ikram, Sarmad Imtiaz (wk), Ankit Gupta, Shoaib Gul

SIK vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Imtiaz

S Imtiaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Zia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gupta

S Khalil and A Gupta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Selvaraj played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khalil

N Anjum and A Khalil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ikram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Dawoodzai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Dawoodzai and A Panghal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIK vs ALZ match captain and vice-captain choices

J Dawoodzai

J Dawoodzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 311 points in the last three matches.

A Khalil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khalil as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 221 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIK vs ALZ Match 23

S Imtiaz

Z Rashid

Y Ikram

J Dawoodzai

A Khalil

Alby Zalmi CC vs Sikif Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sikif Dream11 vs Alby Zalmi CC Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz, I Zia

Batters: S Khalil, R Selvaraj

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, A Khalil

Bowlers: A Panghal, J Dawoodzai, K Rashid

Sikif vs Alby Zalmi CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz, I Zia

Batters: S Khalil, A Gupta

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, A Khalil

Bowlers: A Panghal, J Dawoodzai, K Rashid

