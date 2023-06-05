SIK vs JCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Sweden T10 match – June 5, 2023  

Sikif (SIK) and Jinnah CC (JCC) are set to cross swords with each other in the ECS Sweden T10 on Monday, June 5. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden will host the contest.

It is the third game for the Jinnah CC on the day. Hence, they will know about the conditions better than Sikif, who will be playing their first game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SIK vs JCC game:

#3 Sameer Ali Khan (JCC) – 9 credits

Sameer Ali Khan has tasted quite a bit of success as an all-rounder in the T10 format and should be picked in teams for the SIK vs JCC match. In 16 matches, he has scored 271 runs at an average of 24.63 and a strike-rate of 149.72 with a top score of 53 to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.34 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

#2 Taj Hussain (JCC) – 8 credits

Taj Hussain is an effective cricketer and fantasy users should include him in their teams for the SIK vs JCC match. Hussain has scored 127 runs from 19 matches at an average of 12.70 and a strike-rate of 125.74 with a top score of 25 to his name. He is also a handy right-arm off-break bowler.

#1 Tasaduq Hussain (JCC) – 8 credits

Tasaduq Hossain is good enough for fantasy teams for the SIK vs JCC game. He has scored 253 runs from 39 matches at an average of 14.05 and a strike-rate of 154.26 with a top score of 46 not out to show for his efforts.

He has also picked up 33 wickets from 65 overs at an economy rate of 7.06. If he gets going, opposition will find themselves in trouble.

