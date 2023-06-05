SIK vs JCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10 2023, Match 5

SIKIF (SIK) will take on Jinnah CC Stockholm (JCC) in the fifth match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Monday, June 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIK vs JCC Dream11 prediction.

SIKIF will start their ECS Sweden T10 2023 campaign today. They have a balanced and will be eyeing a winning start.

On the other hand, this will be the third match of the day for Jinnah CC Stockholm. They might just start as favorites.

SIK vs JCC Match Details, ECS Sweden T10 2023

The fifth match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 between SIKIF and Jinnah CC Stockholm will be played on June 5 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIK vs JCC, Match 5, ECS Sweden T10 2023

Date & Time: June 5th 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

SIK vs JCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores here and another high-scoring game could be on the cards today.

SIK vs JCC Probable Playing 11 today

SIKIF Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

SIKIF Probable Playing XI: Sarmad Imtiaz (wk), Ankit Gupta, Irfan Nazir, Usman Awan, Mubarak Hussain, Adnan Nazir, Naveed Anjum, Imran Saeed, Vishal Gujarpatil, Abrar Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad.

Jinnah CC Stockholm Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Jinnah CC Stockholm Probable Playing XI: Kamran Zia (wk), Waqar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Taj Hussain, Sameer Ali Khan, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Tasaduq Hussain, Muhammad Bilal, Shahzad Ali, Adibullah Adibullah

Today’s SIK vs JCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarmad Imtiaz

Sarmad Imtiaz has played four matches in his ECS career so far. The SIK wicketkeeper-batter has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 122.91.

Top Batter Pick

Faraan Chaudhry

Faraan Chaudhry has accumulated 214 runs at a strike rate of 140.78 in ECS cricket. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Taj Hussain

Taj Hussain can come in handy with both the bat and ball. The spin-bowling all-rounder has mustered 127 runs at a strike rate of 125.74. He can also pick up crucial wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Tasaduq Hussain

Tasaduq Hussain has quite a bit of experience in ECS cricket. The 31-year-old pacer has taken 33 scalps at an economy rate of 7.06 while also scoring 253 runs at a strike rate of 154.26.

SIK vs JCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sameer Ali Khan

Sameer Ali Khan has scored 271 runs while striking at 149.72 in his ECS career. He has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.34.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta has played eight matches in his ECS career so far. He has smashed 71 runs at a strike rate of 186.84 and will be one of the premier batters for SIK.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIK vs JCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sameer Ali Khan (JCC)

Tasaduq Hussain (JCC)

Ankit Gupta (SIK)

Mubarak Hussain (SIK)

Faraan Chaudhry (JCC)

SIK vs JCC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Sameer Ali Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, Taj Hussain, Mubarak Hussain, and Adnan Nazir will be the ones to watch out for in the SIK vs JCC game.

SIK vs JCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Sarmad Imtiaz

Batters: Faraan Chaudhry, Ankit Gupta (vc)

All-rounders: Sameer Ali Khan (c), Taj Hussain, Mubarak Hussain, Adnan Nazir

Bowlers: Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Vishal Gujarpatil

SIK vs JCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Sarmad Imtiaz

Batters: Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry (vc), Ankit Gupta

All-rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Taj Hussain, Mubarak Hussain

Bowlers: Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain (c), Abrar Ahmad

