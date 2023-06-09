SIK vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 21

The 21st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Sikif (SIK) squaring off against Marsta CC (MAR) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIK vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Marsta CC have won one of their last two matches. Sikif, on the other hand, have victories in two of their five games.

Marsta CC have a talented roster, but Sikif are expected to win this exciting contest.

SIK vs MAR Match Details

The 21st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 9 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIK vs MAR, Match 21

Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Kista Cricket Club, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

SIK vs MAR Form Guide

SIK - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

MAR - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SIK vs MAR Probable Playing XI

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Irfan Nazir, Mubarak Hossain (c), Usman Awan, Abdul Razzaq-l, Raja Selvaraj, Adnan Nazir, Naveed Anjum, Y Ikram, Sarmad Imtiaz (wk), Ankit Gupta, Shoaib Gul

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Share Ali (c), Amjad Khawaja, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, M Rehman, Arif Hossain, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Waqas Anis, Shahid Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Piyal Rehman

SIK vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Imtiaz

S Imtiaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Jyoti is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ali

R Selvaraj and S Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Gupta played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Anjum

Z Rashid and N Anjum are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ikram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Panghal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Raza and A Panghal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Baig is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIK vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali

S Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 180 points in the last two matches.

Y Ikram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ikram as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 192 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIK vs MAR, Match 21

S Ali

H Sulehri

W Haider

Y Ikram

Z Rashid

Sikif vs Marsta CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sikif vs Marsta CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta, R Selvaraj, S Ali, S Asad

All-rounders: N Anjum, Y Ikram, Z Rashid, W Haider, H Sulehri

Bowlers: A Panghal

Marsta CC vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta, R Selvaraj, S Ali

All-rounders: N Anjum, Y Ikram, Z Rashid, W Haider, H Sulehri, A Hossain

Bowlers: A Panghal

