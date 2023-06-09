SIK vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 24

The 24th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Sikif (SIK) squaring off against Seaside CC (SSD) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Friday, June 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIK vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Seaside CC will be playing their first match of the tournament. Sikif, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the tournament

Sikif will give it their all to win the match, but Seaside CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIK vs SSD Match Details

The 24th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 9 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIK vs SSD, Match 24

Date and Time: 9th June 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Kista Cricket Club, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

SIK vs SSD Form Guide

SSD - Will be playing their first match

SIK - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

SIK vs SSD Probable Playing XI

SSD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Ali, H Koranga (wk), U Chaudhry, A Arif, N Wijesinghe, Z Hussain, H Ahmed, A Gadariya, A Jain, S Abdul, M Hakim

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Irfan Nazir, Mubarak Hossain (c), Usman Awan, Abdul Razzaq-l, Raja Selvaraj, Adnan Nazir, Naveed Anjum, Y Ikram, Sarmad Imtiaz (wk), Ankit Gupta, Shoaib Gul

SIK vs SSD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Imtiaz

S Imtiaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Koranga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Arif

A Arif and A Gupta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Chaudary played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali

N Anjum and S Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ikram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Panghal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Gadariya and A Panghal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIK vs SSD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Syed

S Ali Syed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

Y Ikram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ikram as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 192 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIK vs SSD, Match 24

S Imtiaz

Y Ikram

S Ali Syed

Z Rashid

N Anjum

Sikif vs Seaside CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sikif vs Seaside CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Arif, U Chaudary, A Gupta

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, Z Hussain, S Al Syed

Bowlers: A Panghal, A Gadariya

Sikif vs Seaside CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz, H Koranga

Batters: U Chaudary, A Arif

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram, Z Hussain, S Al Syed

Bowlers: A Panghal, A Gadariya

