STO vs SIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 44

The 44th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Sikif (SIK) squaring off against Stockholm CC (STO) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Tuesday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STO vs SIK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sikif have won two of their last eight matches of the season. Stockholm CC, on the other hand, have six victories in nine appearances.

Sikif will give it their all to win the match, but Stockholm CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STO vs SIK Match Details

The 44th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 13 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STO vs SIK, Match 44

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm CC and Kristianstad CC, where a total of 201 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

STO vs SIK Form Guide

STO - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

SIK - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

STO vs SIK Probable Playing XI

STO Playing XI

No injury updates

Vinod Chalindra, Abhishek Mathur (wk), Ashwin Amalraj, Ashwin Albert, Shiva Arsi, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Jyotimoi Saikia, Waleed Rasheed, Avinash Upadhyaya, Pankaj Kaul, Harlagan Sandhu

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarmad Imtiaz (wk), Naveed Anjum, Adnan Nazir, Saad Asad, Shoaib Gul, Amit Panghal (c), Zahin Rashid, Yasir Ikram, Muhammad Numan, Malik Zafar, Raja Selvaraj

STO vs SIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mathur

A Mathur is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Imtiaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Selvaraj

V Chalindra and R Selvaraj are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Asad played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Rashid

N Anjum and Z Rashid are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ikram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Panghal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Panghal and P Kaul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Sandhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STO vs SIK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mathur

A Mathur will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 393 points in the last seven matches.

Z Rashid

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Rashid as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 314 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for STO vs SIK, Match 44

A Mathur

A Panghal

Z Rashid

V Chalindra

Y Ikram

Sikif vs Stockholm CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stockholm CC vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mathur, S Imtiaz

Batters: R Selvaraj, V Chalindra (vc)

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid (c), Y Ikram

Bowlers: A Panghal, P Kaul, L Sandhu, D Singh

Stockholm CC vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mathur (c), S Imtiaz

Batters: R Selvaraj, V Chalindra

All-rounders: N Anjum, Z Rashid, Y Ikram (vc), A Albert

Bowlers: A Panghal, P Kaul, D Singh

