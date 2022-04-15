SIK-W vs MAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Plate Group Match

Sikkim Women (SIK-W) will take on Manipur Women (MAN-W) in a Plate Group match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Both teams will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note. Earlier in the season, Manipur Women won and lost three apiece in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy. Meanwhile, Sikkim Women suffered five losses and registered just one win in the 50-over tournament.

SIK-W vs MAN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sikkim Women: Tsherin O Lepcha (wk), Manizha Mumtaz, Rinky Rajak, Narbu Jetsun, Primula Chettri, Tshering Yangden Lepcha, Yudenmit Lepcha, Purni Maya Gurung (c), Pranita Chettri, Tabita Subba, Shristi Rai.

Manipur Women: Chingkheileima Mangsatabam, Niruka Devi, Keisham Kalpana (wk), Gangadevi Waikhom (c), Ningthoujam Monica Devi, Milanchanu Yambem, Brahmacharimayum Seterny, Rajkumari Devi, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Rebikadevi Singam, Kiranbala Haorungbam.

Match Details

SIK-W vs MAN-W, Plate Group Match, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022

Date & Time: April 15th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s SIK-W vs MAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tsherin O Lepcha is decent behind the stumps and can make vital contributions with the bat as well.

Batter

Rinky Rajak amassed 162 runs in six games in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy.

All-rounder

Gangadevi Waikhom could be a game-changer with both the bat and ball. She picked up nine wickets and scored 169 runs in the 50-over competition earlier in the season.

Bowler

Kiranbala Haorungbam returned with 10 scalps in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy and is expected to be amongst the wickets in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIK-W vs MAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gangadevi Waikhom (MAN-W)

Ningthoujam Monica Devi (MAN-W)

Tabita Subba (SIK-W)

Rinky Rajak (SIK-W)

Rajkumari Devi (MAN-W)

SIK-W vs MAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Senior Women’s T20 League 2022)

Dream11 Team for Sikkim Women vs Manipur Women - Senior Womens T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tsherin O Lepcha, Rinky Rajak, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Rajkumari Devi, Pranita Chettri, Tabita Subba, Gangadevi Waikhom, Ningthoujam Monica Devi, Shristi Rai, Kiranbala Haorungbam, Milanchanu Yambem.

Captain: Gangadevi Waikhom. Vice-captain: Tabita Subba.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Keisham Kalpana, Primula Chettri, Rinky Rajak, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Tabita Subba, Purni Maya Gurung, Gangadevi Waikhom, Ningthoujam Monica Devi, Shristi Rai, Kiranbala Haorungbam, Milanchanu Yambem.

Captain: Gangadevi Waikhom. Vice-captain: Rinky Rajak.

Edited by Samya Majumdar