SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 WC Africa Qualifiers match – July 24, 2023

Sierra Leone U-19 (SIL U-19) and Nigeria U-19 (NIG U-19) will lock horns in the fourth match of the ICC U19 Men’s Regional Qualifier on Monday, July 24. The game will be played at UDSM Cricket Ground in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

The Qualifier tournament will run from July 23 to July 30 and will feature bright cricketing talent from several corners of Africa. Several teams will be competing for a spot in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played in Sri Lanka in 2024.

As we wait for the blockbuster clash to unfold, here are the top 3 players you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 match.

#3 Kareem Gafar (NIG U-19) - 8.5 credits

Kareem Gafar is a young left-arm seamer who can cause enormous problems to the opening batters. He averages 26.04 with the ball and he has the best bowling figures of 4/4.

Kareem can be quite an asset with the ball once he hits the ground running. He can surely turn things around with the ball and should definitely feature in your SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 George Sesay (SIL U-19) - 8.5 credits

George Sesay has made several appearances for Sierra Leone at the international level and is loaded with an exuberant amount of talent. The 16-year-old all-rounder has the best T20I score of 23* and has picked up 21 wickets at a stunning average of 12.42, which includes his best figures of 4/11. He is highly economical with the ball and maintains a decent economy rate of just under 5.5 runs per over.

Sesay is a very dynamic cricketer who has got what it takes to exceed at the highest level. He should most certainly feature in your SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ridwan Abdulkareem (NIG U-19) - 9 credits

Ridwan Abdulkareem is a young promising all-rounder who has a bright future ahead of him. He is handy with his off-spin and can also score a few runs down the order. He has 13 T20I wickets at an average of 14.61, including the best bowling figures of 3/6. While with the bat, he has a strike rate of just under 80.

Ridwan can turn the game on its head and has the potential to deliver some match-winning performances. He should be someone you should definitely not omit as a captain or vice-captain in your SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SIL U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 contest? Ridwan Abdulkareem Kareem Gafar 0 votes