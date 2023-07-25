SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Sierra Leone Under 19 (SIL U19) squaring off against Kenya Under 19 (KEN U19) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sierra Leone Under 19 won their last match against Nigeria Under 19 by 9 wickets. Kenya Under 19, on the other hand, will be playing their first match as their last game got abandoned.

Kenya Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Sierra Leone Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 25 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIL U19 vs KEN U19, Match 5

Date and Time: 25th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Form Guide

SIL U19 - W

KEN U19 - Will be playing their first match

SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Probable Playing XI

SIL U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

J Bangura (wk), A Turay, E Mansaray, R Coker, G Sesay, A Kamara, E Turay, J Boyzy, I Sesay, I Kamara, I Kpaka

KEN U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

B Likavu (wk), A Patel, S Smith, V Patel, D Panchani, H Sanghani, R Pankhaniya, N Doshi, D Etabale, V Naresh, Vatsal

SIL U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bangura

J Bangura is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Likavu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith

A Turay and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Patel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Sesay

D Panchani and G Sesay are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Coker is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

I Sesay

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Etabale and I Sesay. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Doshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIL U19 vs KEN U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

G Sesay

G Sesay will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He took 4 wickets in the last match.

R Coker

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Coker as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 22 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match

5 Must-Picks for SIL U19 vs KEN U19, Match 5

S Smith

R Coker

G Sesay

D Panchani

V Patel

Sierra Leone Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sierra Leone Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura, B Likavu

Batters: S Smith (c), A Patel, A Turay

All-rounders: G Sesay (vc), V Patel, D Panchani

Bowlers: D Etabale, I Sesay, N Doshi

Sierra Leone Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura

Batters: S Smith, A Patel, A Turay

All-rounders: G Sesay (c), V Patel, D Panchani, R Coker (vc), A Kamara

Bowlers: D Etabale, I Sesay