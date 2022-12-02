Sierra Leone (SIL) will take on Cameroon (CAM) in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIL vs CAM Dream11 prediction.

Sierra Leone started their campaign with a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Tanzania. Cameroon, meanwhile, will play their first game of the tournament today. They recently featured in the Africa Cricket Association Cup 2022, losing all three of their matches.

The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 between Sierra Leone and Cameroon will be played on December 2 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: December 2nd 2022, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

SIL vs CAM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City generally favors the batters. However, there could be something in it for the spinners, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

SIL vs CAM Probable Playing 11 today

Sierra Leone team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sierra Leone Probable Playing XI: John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, George Ngegba (c), Miniru Kpaka, Lansana Lamin, Zahid Khan, Mohammad Shamshad Khan, George Sesay, Chernoh Bah, Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh.

Cameroon team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Cameroon Probable Playing XI: Bruno Toube, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Idriss Tchakou, Alain Toube (wk), Dipita Loic, Julien Abega, Appolinaire Mengoumou, Roland Amah, Abdoulaye Aminou, Faustin Mpegna (c), Alexis Raoul Balla.

Today’s SIL vs CAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

John Bangura (11 matches, 142 runs)

John Bangura is the leading run-scorer for Sierra Leone in T20Is with 142 runs in 11 games so far.

Top Batter Pick

Lansana Lamin (11 matches, 132 runs)

Lansana Lamin has amassed 132 runs in 11 T20I innings and will be keen to play a useful knock on Friday.

Top All-rounder Pick

George Ngegba (1 match, 29 runs, 0 wickets)

George Ngegba was Sierra Leone's top scorer against Tanzania, hitting 29 runs off 27 balls with the help of six boundaries. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

George Sesay (11 matches, 15 wickets, 69 runs)

George Sesay has been superb on the bowling front for Sierra Leone, taking 15 scalps at an economy rate of 5.69 in his T20I career.

SIL vs CAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Samuel Conteh (11 matches, 20 wickets, 95 runs)

Samuel Conteh has been superb with both the bat and ball in T20Is. He has scored 95 runs and taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.32.

Bruno Toube (7 matches, 96 runs, 6 wickets)

Bruno Toube has smashed 96 runs in seven games, the most by any Cameroon player in T20Is. He has picked up six wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIL vs CAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20I career stats)

Player Player Stats Samuel Conteh 95 runs & 20 wickets in 11 matches George Sesay 69 runs & 15 wickets in 11 matches John Bangura 142 runs in 11 matches Bruno Toube 96 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches George Ngegba 29 runs in 1 match

SIL vs CAM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. The likes of Bruno Toube, Samuel Conteh, George Ngegba, and George Sesay could be the ones to watch out for in the SIL vs CAM game.

SIL vs CAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: John Bangura

Batters: Roland Amah, Lansana Lamin, Abass Gbla

All-rounders: Kulbhushan Jadhav, Bruno Toube (vc), Samuel Conteh, George Ngegba (c)

Bowlers: Julien Abega, Chernoh Bah, George Sesay

SIL vs CAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alain Toube, John Bangura

Batters: Appolinaire Mengoumou, Lansana Lamin, Abass Gbla

All-rounders: Bruno Toube, Samuel Conteh (c), George Ngegba

Bowlers: Julien Abega, George Sesay (vc), Miniru Kpaka

