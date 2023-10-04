SIL vs GHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Africa T20I Trophy, Match 2

The 2nd match of the West Africa T20I Trophy will see Sierra Leone (SIL) squaring off against Ghana (GHA) at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Wednesday, October 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIL vs GHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Sierra Leone has various experienced players who have played exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, so they have a good chance of winning this series.

Ghana will give it their all to win the match, but Sierra Leone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIL vs GHA Match Details

The 2nd match of the West Africa T20I Trophy will be played on October 4 at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos. The game is set to take place at 6:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIL vs GHA, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th October 2023, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SIL vs GHA Form Guide

SIL - Will be playing their first match

GHA - Will be playing their first match

SIL vs GHA Probable Playing XI

SIL Playing XI

No injury updates

John Bangura (wk), Samuel Conteh, Lansana Lamin, George Sesay, Abbas Gbla, Chernoh Bah, George Ngegba, Alusine Turay, Ibrahim Kamara, Raymond Coker, Yegbeh Jalloh

GHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael Aboagye, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem (wk), Rexford Bakum, James Vifah, Samson Awiah, Aziz Sualley, Joseph Theodore, Kelvin Awala, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Thomas Bakiweyem

SIL vs GHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bangura

J Bangura is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Bakiweyem is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gbla

A Turay and A Gbla are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Lamin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Ngegba

A Sualley and G Ngegba are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Bakiweyem is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Sesay

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Coker and G Sesay. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Awiah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIL vs GHA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Ngegba

G Ngegba will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Sualley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sualley as he will bat in the top order and will bowl his full quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SIL vs GHA, Match 2

G Bakiweyem

G Ngegba

A Sualley

A Gbla

G Sesay

Sierra Leone vs Ghana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick maximum all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sierra Leone vs Ghana Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura

Batters: A Gbla, A Turay

All-rounders: G Ngegba, A Sualley, G Bakiweyem, J Vifah

Bowlers: R Coker, G Sesay, C Bah, S Awiah

Sierra Leone vs Ghana Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura

Batters: A Gbla, L Lamin

All-rounders: G Ngegba, A Sualley, G Bakiweyem, J Vifah, S Conteh

Bowlers: R Coker, G Sesay, S Awiah