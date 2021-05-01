SBH vs TRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - May 02, 2021

Simba Heroes will take on the Tembo Rangers in the final league game of the Tanzania T10 League at the Leader's Club Ground on Sunday.

Simba Heroes started their Tanzania T10 League campaign with a 17-run win over the Chui Riders. They have since tied with the Twiga Masters before losing to the Buffalo Gladiators. Simba Heroes' last game against the Rhino Challengers was abandoned. A win on Sunday would guarantee them a spot in the top four.

The Tembo Rangers, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Tanzania T10 League. While they suffered losses against the Buffalo Gladiators and the Rhino Challengers, their last two games were abandoned. The Tembo Rangers only have an outside chance of making it into the top four. With a net run rate of -2.804, they need to win by a massive margin on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Simba Heroes: Jatin Darji (c), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdullah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham, Nandakishan Pottachira

Tembo Rangers: Riziki Kiseto (c), Issa Kikasi, Ally Hafidh, Ankit Baghel, Baraka Robert, Gagan Alag, Johnson Nyambo, Jumanne Masquater, Khalil Rehemtullah, Muzamil Hussain, Raza Baloch, Riken Patel, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Waheed Mushtaq

Predicted Playing XIs

Simba Heroes: Ivan Ismail, Nandakishan Pottachira, Basit Raza, Jatin Darji (c), Ramesh Alluri, Abdullah Jabiri, Abbas Adamji, Aahil Jasani, Vipin Abraham, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Mohammed Yunus

Advertisement

Tembo Rangers: Ankit Baghel, Jumanne Masquater, Muzamil Hussain, Issa Kikasi, Riziki Kiseto (c), Gourav Choudhary, Raza Baloch, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Johnson Nyambo, Pafrod Anacet

Match Details

Match: Simba Heroes vs Tembo Rangers

Date & Time: May 2nd 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

While the track at the Leader's Club Ground has been a decent one to bat on, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well. The average first innings score in the Tanzania T10 League at the venue is around 92 runs. While four games have been won by teams batting first, chasing teams have also emerged victorious four times.

Tanzania T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SBH vs TRG)

Dream11 Team for Simba Heroes vs Tembo Rangers - Tanzania T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdullah Jabiri, Issa Kikasi, Nandakishan Pottachira, Ivan Ismail, Gourav Choudhary, Ankit Baghel, Jatin Darji, Riziki Kiseto, Vipin Abraham, Mohammed Yunus, Pafrod Anacet

Captain: Jatin Darji. Vice-captain: Ankit Baghel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Issa Kikasi, Nandakishan Pottachira, Muzamil Hussain, Ivan Ismail, Ankit Baghel, Jatin Darji, Riziki Kiseto, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham, Vipin Abraham, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala

Captain: Nandakishan Pottachira. Vice-captain: Riziki Kiseto