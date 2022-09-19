SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 24

Sindh 2nd XI will square off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI) in Match 24 of the Cricket Association T20 2022 on Sunday, September 19. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Sindh 2nd XI are among the strongest teams in this year's Cricket Association T20 and have won four of their seven games. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won only three of their seven games so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI will give it their all to win this match as they look to find some consistency in this tournament. However, Sindh 2nd XI have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Match Details

The 24th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 24, Cricket Association T20 2022.

Date and Time: September 19, 2022, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced and there will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers to excel. The last match played on this pitch was between Balochistan 2nd XI and Sindh Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 240 runs were scored for a loss of 18 wickets.

SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Form Guide

SIN-2XI: Won four of their last seven matches.

KP-2XI: Won three of their last seven matches.

SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Probable Playing XI

SIN-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Afzal (wk), Ammad Alam, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, Shahid Mirani, Arish Ali Khan, Aaliyan Mehmood, Kashif Ali.

KP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (c & wk), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan.

SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Afzal (Five matches, 77 runs)

M Afzal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 43 runs in his side's match against Southern Punjab 2nd XI.

Batters

N Gul (Five matches, 108 runs)

N Gul and H Mohsin are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this match.

U Tariq has played exceptionally well and racked up quite a few points over the last few matches, so he is also a good option for you to consider.

All-rounders

M Sadaqat (Five matches, 155 runs, three wickets)

M Taha Khan and M Sadaqat are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. They will both bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs.

J Sultan is another good option for you to consider when selecting your fantasy team.

Bowlers

I Shah (Five matches, eight wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are I Shah and M Umar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl at the death, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

M Irfan is another good pick for you to weigh up.

SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sadaqat

M Sadaqat is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for your fantasy team’s captaincy. He has smashed 155 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches.

M Taha Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make M Taha Khan the captain of your grand league teams. He has scored 108 runs and taken five wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 24

Player Stats Points M Taha Khan 108 runs and five wickets 298 points M Sadaqat 155 runs and three wickets 355 points N Gul 108 runs 192 points I Shah Eight wickets 292 points J Sultan 140 runs 224 points

Sindh 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable for you to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in your team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sindh 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sindh 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Afzal, R Afridi.

Batters: H Mohsin, N Gul, U Tariq.

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, M Taha Khan, J Sultan.

Bowlers: M Irfan, I Shah, M Umar.

Sindh 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sindh 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Afzal.

Batters: H Mohsin, N Gul, U Tariq.

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, M Taha Khan, J Sultan, Z Khan.

Bowlers: Arshadullah, I Shah, A Ali Khan.

