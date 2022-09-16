SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) squaring off against Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday, September 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and pitch report for match 17.

Sindh 2nd XI have won two of their last three games and will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Northern 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches and will also be desperate to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Northern 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Sindh 2nd XI have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Match Details

The 17th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 17

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Punjab 2nd XI and Sindh 2nd XI, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Form Guide

SIN-2XI - L W W

NOR-2XI - W W L

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Probable Playing XI

SIN-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Afzal (wk), Ammad Alam, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, Shahid Mirani, Arish Ali Khan, Aaliyan Mehmood, and Kashif Ali.

NOR-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umair Masood (c & wk), Kashif Ali-I, Atif Khan, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Raza, Shadab Majeed, Taimur Sultan, Aqib Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Farhan Shafiq.

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Masood (3 matches, 72 runs)

U Masood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 43 runs in the match against Balochistan 2nd XI.

Batters

T Sultan (3 matches, 91 runs)

T Sultan and M Suleman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Raza has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Taha Khan (3 matches, 59 runs, 2 wickets)

A Alam and M Taha Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Khan (3 matches, 18 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and M Umar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ali Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Taha Khan

M Taha Khan is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 59 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

M Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make M Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up eight wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 17

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Khan 18 runs and 8 wickets 280 points M Taha Khan 59 runs and 2 wickets 142 points T Sultan 91 runs 133 points A Ali Khan 4 wickets 140 points U Masood 72 runs 134 points

Sindh 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sindh 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sindh 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Masood, M Afzal

Batters: M Suleman, H Raza, T Sultan

All-rounders: M Taha Khan, A Alam, A Khan

Bowlers: A Ali Khan, M Khan, M Umar

Sindh 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sindh 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Masood

Batters: M Suleman, H Mohsin, T Sultan

All-rounders: M Taha Khan, J Sultan, K Ali

Bowlers: A Ali Khan, M Khan, M Umar, F Shafiq

