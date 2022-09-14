SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) squaring off against Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Sindh 2nd XI have won two of their last three games and will want to continue their winning momentum. Southern Punjab 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sindh 2nd XI have a better squad and are expected to win the encounter.

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details

The 16th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 14 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to start at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI, Match 16

Date and Time: 14th September 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 269 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide

SIN-2XI - L W

SP-2XI - L L L W

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Probable Playing XI

SIN-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ghulam Mudassar (c), Mohammad Afzal (wk), Aarish Ali, Ammad Alam, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, and Shahid Mirani.

SP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Arafat Ahmed (c), Ali Usman, Waqar Hussain (wk), Hamayun Altaf, Kaleemullah Khan, Ali Majid, Moinuddin, Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Shehzad, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid.

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Hussain (4 matches, 84 runs)

B Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 42 runs in the last match against Northern 2nd XI.

Batters

M Shehzad (3 matches, 64 runs, 4 wickets)

M Shehzad and M Suleman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Mohsin played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Usman (4 matches, 12 runs, 5 wickets)

A Ahmed and A Usman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Taha Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ali (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ali and A Mehmood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ali Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shehzad

M Shehzad is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 64 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

M Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make M Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-2XI vs SP-2XI, Match 16

M Ali - 5 wickets

W Hussain - 84 runs

M Shehzad - 64 runs and 3 wickets

A Mehmood - 3 wickets

A Usman - 12 runs and 5 wickets

Sindh 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sindh 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Siddiq

Batters: M Suleman, M Shehzad, Y Babar, H Altaf

All-rounders: M Taha Khan, A Alam, A Usman

Bowlers: A Mehmood, G Muddasar, R Ali

Sindh 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Hussain

Batters: M Suleman, M Shehzad, H Mohsin

All-rounders: M Taha Khan, A Ahmed, A Usman

Bowlers: A Mehmood, M Ali, A Ali Khan, M Umar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava