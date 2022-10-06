SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, 1st Semi Final

The first semifianl of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will see Singapore (SIN-U19) locking horns with Bahrain (BAH-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Thursday (October 6). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Singapore have won their three games convincingly, thanks to their top-notch bowling unit. Bahrain, meanwhile, have won one of their two games. Bahrain will look to win this game, but Singapore have a better squad and should prevail

SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Match Details

The first semifinal of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 6 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19, 1st Semi Final Match

Date and Time: October 6, 2022; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat looks well-balanced and is conducive for both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Thailand and Qatar, where 341 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Form Guide

SIN-U19 - W W W

BAH-U19 - W L

SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SIN-U19

No injury updates

Aaryan Menon, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Pratham Somani, Abhuday Chhajer, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Sidhanth Srikanth, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vihaan Maheshwari (wk), Adwitya Bhargava, Aaryan Modi, and Pranav Maheshwari

BAH-U19

No injury updates

Aryan Ashwin (c), Ananth Natesan, Rishabh Ramesh, Aaryan Koul, Muhammad Adil, Aryan Pande (wk), Muhammad Ali, Abhinav Vashisth Girish, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Shashank Shukla, and Nadith Tennakoon

SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Maheshwari (3 matches, 82 runs)

Maheshwari is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Girish is another good pick.

Batters

S Srikanth (2 matches, 239 runs)

S Srikanth and A Ashwin are the two best batter picks. A Modi has played well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

J Santhanam (3 matches, 11 wickets)

J Santhanam and M Adil are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Chhajer is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Bhargava (3 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Bhargava and N Teenakoon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Shukla is another good pick.

SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Santhanam

Santhanam is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 11 wickets in three games.

S Srikanth

As the pitch looks well-balanced, you could make S Srikanth the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 239 runs in three games.

Five Must-Picks for SIN-U19 vs BAH-U19, 1st Semi Final Match

A Bhargava 6 wickets 225 points J Santhanam 11 wickets 407 points S Srikanth 239 runs 287 points M Adil 52 runs and 6 wickets 259 points N Teenakoon 7 wickets 233 points

Singapore Under 19 vs Bahrain Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore Under 19 vs Bahrain Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Maheshwari, A Girish

Batters: A Ashwin, S Srikanth, A Modi

All-rounders: M Adil, A Chhajer, J Santhanam

Bowlers: N Teenakoon, A Bhargava, S Shukla

Singapore Under 19 vs Bahrain Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Maheshwari

Batters: A Ashwin, S Srikanth, A Modi

All-rounders: M Adil, A Chhajer, J Santhanam, P Maheshwari

Bowlers: N Teenakoon, A Bhargava, S Shukla

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far