SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Match 11

In the 11th game of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Singapore (SIN-U19) will lock horns with Hong Kong (HK-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Singapore have won their two games by wide margins, thanks to their top-notch bowling unit. Hong Kong have also done likewise. Hong Kong will look to continue their winning streak, but Singapore have a better squad and should prevail.

SIN-19 vs HK-U19 Match Details

Match 11 of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 4 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIN-U19 vs HK-U19, Match 11

Date and Time: October 4, 2022; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat looks well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Bahrain and Oman, where 270 runs were scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Form Guide

SIN-U19: W-W

HK-U19: W-W

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SIN-U19

No injury updates

Aaryan Menon, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Pratham Somani, Abhuday Chhajer, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Sidhanth Srikanth, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vihaan Maheshwari (wk), Adwitya Bhargava, Aaryan Modi, and Pranav Maheshwari

HK-U19

No injury updates

Aarush Garg, Abdul Khan, Jayden Botfield, Parth Bhagwat, Daksh Mangukiya, Mudassar Khan, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi, Aliyaan Zahir, Aryan Chandrimani, and Darsh Vora

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Maheshwari (2 matches, 58 runs)

Maheshwari is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Doshi is another good pick.

Batters

P Bhagwat (2 matches, 61 runs, 2 wickets)

J Botfield and P Bhagwat are the two best batter picks. D Mangukiya has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Santhanam (2 matches, 8 wickets)

J Santhanam and A Zahir are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Garf is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Trivedi (2 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Trivedi and A Chaudhry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Bhargava is another good pick.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Santhanam

Santhanam is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has taken eight wickets in his last two games.

P Bhagwat

As the pitch looks well-balanced, you could make P Bhagwat the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 61 runs and taken two wickets in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for SIN-U19 vs HK-U19, Match 11

A Chaudhry 3 wickets 134 points J Santhanam 8 wickets 292 points P Bhagwat 61 runs and 2 wickets 155 points A Garf 4 wickets 144 points A Trivedi 6 wickets 236 points

Singapore Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it'sadvisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Doshi, V Maheshwari

Batters: P Bhagwat, D Mangukiya, J Botfield

All-rounders: A Zahir, A Garf, J Santhanam

Bowlers: A Trivedi, A Bhargava, A Chaudhry

Singapore Under 19 vs Hong Kong Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Doshi, V Maheshwari

Batters: P Bhagwat, S Srikanth, J Botfield

All-rounders: M Khan, A Garf, J Santhanam

Bowlers: A Trivedi, A Bhargava, D Vora, A Chaudhry

