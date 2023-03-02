SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Singapore Under 19 (SIN-U19) squaring off against Kuwait Under 19 (KUW-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Singapore Under 19 have won one of their last three matches. Kuwait Under 19, too, have lost all of their last three matches of the tournament.

Kuwait Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Singapore Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on March 2 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 13

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was Malaysia Under 19 and Hong Kong Under 19, where a total of 145 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Form Guide

SIN-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

KUW-U19 - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable Playing XI

SIN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaryan Modi, Adwitya Bhargava, Arjun Nagpal, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Kabir Biren (wk), Mahiyu Bhatia, Pranav Maheshwari, Pratham Somani, Sidhanth Srikanth, and Venkatesan Thiyanesh

KUW-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Jude Saldhna (c), Janath Jeewanga, Muhammad Shaheer, Het Kishore (wk), Gautham Poolakkal, Saud Mohamed, Haiber Ali, Talha Hassan, Henry Thomas, Yusuf Basha, Muhammad Aqif

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Biren

K Biren is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Kishore is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Saldhana

S Srikanth and J Saldhana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Mohamed played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Thomas

H Thomas and A Chaudhry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Santhanam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Sahil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sahil and A Bhargava. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Thiyanesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Saldhana

J Saldhana will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 109 runs in the last three matches.

A Bhargava

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Bhargava as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 7 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 13

J Saldhana

A Bhargava

H Thomas

A Chaudhry

S Srikanth

Singapore Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Biren

Batters: J Saldhana, S Mohamed, S Srikanth

All-rounders: A Chaudhry, J Santhanam, H Thomas, G Poolakkal

Bowlers: A Sahil, A Bhargava, V Thiyanesh

Singapore Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Biren

Batters: J Saldhana, S Srikanth

All-rounders: A Chaudhry, J Santhanam, H Thomas, G Poolakkal

Bowlers: A Sahil, A Bhargava, V Thiyanesh, T Hassan

