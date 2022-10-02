SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Match 6

The sixth match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will see Singapore Under 19 (SIN-U19) locking horns with Thailand Under 19 (TL-U19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Sunday, October 2. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Singapore Under 19 won their first match against Qatar Under 19 by 155 runs. Thailand Under 19, on the other hand, lost their first match against Hong Kong Under 19 by a big margin of nine wickets.

Thailand Under 19 will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Singapore Under 19 have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN-19 vs TL-U19 Match Details

The sixth match of the U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier will be played on October 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-U19 vs TL-U19, Match 6

Date and Time: October 2, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Bahrain Under 19 and Bhutan Under 19, where a total of 319 runs at a loss of 19 wickets.

SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 Form Guide

SIN-U19 - W

TL-U19 - L

SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 Probable Playing XI

SIN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aaryan Menon, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Pratham Somani, Abhuday Chhajer, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Sidhanth Srikanth, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vihaan Maheshwari (wk), Adwitya Bhargava, Aaryan Modi, and Pranav Maheshwari.

TL-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Thanadon Buri, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Mohak Dugar, Danuphon Fuangyotpinit, Anucha Kalasi, Sitthikarn Klahan, Burapha Malee, Khanitson Namchaikul, Jirasak Pakiaokajee (wk), and Supakorn Uamcharoen.

SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Maheshwari (1 match, 6 runs)

V Maheshwari is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. J Pakhiaokajee is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Srikanth (1 match, 122 runs)

T Buree and S Srikanth are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Chhajer has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Santhanam (1 match, 4 wickets)

J Santhanam and S Uamcharoen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Maheshwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Chaudhry (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Chatpaisan and A Chaudhry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Namchaikul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN-U19 vs TL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Santhanam

J Santhanam is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He took four wickets in the last match.

S Srikanth

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make S Srikanth the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 122 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-U19 vs TL-U19, Match 6

Players Players Stats A Chaudhry 2 wickets J Santhanam 4 wickets S Srikanth 122 runs P Maheshwari 23 runs and 1 wicket A Modi 53 runs

Singapore Under 19 vs Thailand Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore Under 19 vs Thailand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Singapore Under 19 vs Thailand Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Pakhiaokajee, V Maheshwari

Batters: S Srikanth, A Chhajer, T Buree

All-rounders: P Maheshwari, J Santhanam, S Uamcharoen

Bowlers: K Namchaikul, C Chatpaisan, A Chaudhry

Singapore Under 19 vs Thailand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Singapore Under 19 vs Thailand Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Pakhiaokajee

Batters: S Srikanth, A Chhajer, A Modi

All-rounders: P Maheshwari, J Santhanam, S Uamcharoen, M Dugar

Bowlers: A Bhargava, C Chatpaisan, A Chaudhry

