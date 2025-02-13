SIN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Singapore (SIN) squaring off against Bahrain (BAH) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Thursday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Singapore have won none of their last eight matches. They faced a defeat in their last game against Uganda by 8 wickets. Bahrain, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Bahrain. Singapore smashed 145 runs and Bahrain chased the target in 41.4 overs.

SIN vs BAH Match Details

The 26th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 13 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs BAH, 26th Match

Date and Time: 13th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

The last match played this venue was between Bahrain and Tanzania, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SIN vs BAH Form Guide

SIN - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

BAH - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

SIN vs BAH Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh ©, Pranav Sudarshan, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aahan Achar

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt.©, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, Sachin Kumar

SIN vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form. He has smashed 167 runs in the last six matches. A Desai is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Ahmed

M Basil and S Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ahmed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 213 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches. H Kukreja is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

I Javed

J Prakash and I Javed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ali will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 50 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last six matches. S Sarthak is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Rizwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Khan and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Rizwan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 42 runs in the last six matches. H Bharadwaj is another good bowler for today's match.

SIN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

I Javed

I Javed is the most crucial pick from Bahrain as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 50 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last six matches.

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is another crucial pick from the Bahrain squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 213 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs BAH, 26th Match

I Javed

S Ahmed

I Khan

J Prakash

M Singh

Singapore vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Singapore vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Desai, M Singh

Batters: S Ahmed

All-rounders: S Sarthak, J Prakash, I Javed

Bowlers: I Khan, M Rizwan, A Majid, P Sudarshan, H Bharadwaj

Singapore vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Desai, M Singh

Batters: S Ahmed, M Basil, H Kukreja

All-rounders: J Prakash, I Javed

Bowlers: I Khan, M Rizwan, A Majid, H Bharadwaj

