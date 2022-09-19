SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 3

Sweden (SWE) will lock horns with Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the third match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama, on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and pitch report for match 3.

Sweden must be disappointed with their performances last season after being knocked out by Norway in the Group A Eliminator. They will be looking forward to coming back stronger this upcoming season.

Netherlands XI, on the other hand, lost to Belgium by six wickets in the second qualifier. They will be eager to win this match and start their campaign with a victory.

SWE vs NED-XI Match Details

The third match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 19 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 07.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE vs NED-XI, European Cricket Championship, Group B-Match 3

Date and Time: September 19, 2022, 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

SWE vs NED-XI Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the last three out of the five matches won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 101

SWE vs NED-XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sweden: W-W-L-W-L

Netherlands XI: L-W-L-L-W

SWE vs NED-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

SWE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SWE Probable Playing 11

Nusratullah Sultan (C), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Imal Zuwak, and Lemar Momand.

NED-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NED-XI Probable Playing 11

Asad Zulfiqar (C), Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastian Braat, and Arnav Jain.

SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nusratullah Sultan (6 matches, 134 runs, Strike Rate: 216.12)

Sultan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 134 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 216+ in six T10 matches he played this year.

Top Batter pick

Musa Ahmed (19 matches, 374 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 203.26 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Musa has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Netherlands XI in recent years. In the last season, he scored 374 runs while picking up two wickets in 19 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Ryan Klein (18 matches, 156 runs and 18 wickets, Strike Rate: 192.59 and Economy Rate: 9.42)

Ryan impressed everyone with his all-round performances last season, smashing 156 runs at a strike rate of 192.59 and scalping 18 wickets as well. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Sebastian Braat (19 matches, 186 runs and 20 wickets, Strike Rate: 197.87 and Economy Rate: 10.80)

Sebastian can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Monday. He scored 186 runs and also picked up 20 wickets in 19 matches he played last season.

SWE vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Clayton Floyd

Floyd should be the top choice for the captaincy pick as he was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball last season. He scored 435 runs at a strike rate of close to 220 and picked up 22 wickets as well.

Azam Khalil

Khalil scored 120 runs while picking up 13 wickets in 10 matches he played last season. He is surely a must-have pick in this match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Clayton Floyd 435 runs and 22 wickets in 19 matches Sebastian Braat 186 runs and 20 wickets in 19 matches Azam Khalil 120 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches Ryan Klein 156 runs and 18 wickets in 18 matches Share Ali 175 runs in 10 matches

SWE vs NED-XI match expert tips

Share Ali

Share Ali can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team as he was in decent form with the bat in the previous edition where he scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 180.41 in his 10 outings.

SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B-Match 3, Head to Head League

SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Clayton Floyd, Share Ali, Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Sebastian Braat, Zaker Taqawi

SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B-Match 3, Grand League

SWE vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Clayton Floyd, Share Ali, Musa Ahmed, Imal Zuwak

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Prashant Shukla

