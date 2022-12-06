SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League A

Singapore (SIN) will take on Denmark (DEN) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Malaysia on Wednesday, December 7. Ahead of the game, here are some tips ahead of the all-important SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction.

Singapore have been disappointing in the tournament so far, coming up short against Canada and Vanuatu. Although they have a young and talented side in place, Singapore has failed to click as a unit. Denmark, meanwhile, showed glimpses of their ability in their opening encounter against Malaysia, with Taranjit Bharaj impressing with the bat. Although they will start as underdogs, Denmark also have a well-balanced side that cannot be taken lightly. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Bangi.

SIN vs DEN Match Details, CWC Challenge League A

The seventh match of the CWC Challenge League A has Singapore taking on Denmark at Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs DEN, CWC Challenge League A, Match 7

Date and Time: 7th December 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

SIN vs DEN Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangi has a lot of help on offer for the pacers, with the previous game seeing only 293 runs being scored. The powerplay phase saw as many as eight wickets fall across both innings. There should be some help available for the spinners as well. Batting first could be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 146

2nd-innings score: 147

SIN vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

DEN injury/team news

No changes are expected.

DEN probable playing 11

Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj, Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Musa Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saran Aslam, Saud Munir and Abdul Hashmi (wk).

SIN injury/team news

No changes are expected.

SIN probable playing 11

Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh, Aman Desai (wk), Amartya Kaul, Sidhanth Srikanth, Avi Dixit, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c) and Akshay Roopak Puri.

SIN vs DEN Dream11 match top picks, CWC Challenge League A

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aman Desai (13 off 22 in the previous match)

Young Aman Desai has a decent record in the T20 format, scoring 123 runs in 10 matches. Although he does not have much experience in the ODI format, Desai has good technique against both pace and spin. With Desai batting in the top order, he should be a viable pick for your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Taranjit Bharaj (45 off 63) in the previous match)

Taranjit Bharaj is a household name on the ECS circuit, often scoring big runs at the top of the order. He scored 45 runs in the previous game as well, holding him in good stead. Given Bharaj's ability to score big runs, he is a good addition to your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saif Ahmad (38 off 40 & 1/38 in the previous match)

Saif Ahmad is one of Denmark's best players with both the bat and ball. He had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 38 runs and also picking up a wicket. With the conditions likely to suit Saif, he is a decent pick for your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amjad Mahboob (4/20 in the previous match)

Amjad Mahboob is Malaysia's go-to bowler with 16 wickets in 10 List A matches. Mahboob had a great outing earlier in the week, picking up four wickets while conceding only 20 runs. With Mahboob in good form coming into the game, he could be a fine pick for your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

SIN vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Janak Prakash

Janak Prakash is perhaps Singapore's brightest young talent with 93 runs and 14 wickets in seven List A matches. The youngster showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, taking a wicket. Given his potential and the conditions on offer, Prakash is a viable captaincy pick in your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

Taranjit Bharaj

Taranjit Bharaj was one of Denmark's top batters in the previous game, scoring 45 runs off just 63 balls. He has a good technique against both pace and spin, holding him in good stead. With Bharaj in good form, he could be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Janak Prakash 1/39 in the previous match Vinoth Baskaran 3/31 in the previous match Taranjit Bharaj 45(63) in previous match Saif Ahmed 1/38 in the previous match Oliver Hald 1/24 in the previous match

SIN vs DEN match expert tips for CWC Challenge League A

Aryaman Sunil was in fine form in the previous game, scoring 23 runs and also picking up two wickets. A decent pacer who can contribute with the bat, Aryaman has been in fine form on the domestic circuit as well. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Aryaman could be a game-changing selection in your SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team.

SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Taranjit Bharaj, Aman Desai

Batters: Aritra Dutta, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Sidhanth Srikanth

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard (c), Saif Ahmad, Janak Prakash (vc)

Bowlers: Amjad Mahboob, Oliver Hald, Vinoth Baskaran

SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Taranjit Bharaj (c)

Batters: Aritra Dutta (vc), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Sidhanth Srikanth

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Janak Prakash, Hamid Shah

Bowlers: Amjad Mahboob, Oliver Hald, Aryaman Sunil

