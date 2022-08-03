SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 10

Singapore will meet Denmark (SIN vs DEN) in Match No.10 of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Wednesday, August 03, at the Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground in Canada.

Singapore are currently in second position in the table with six wins and two defeats from eight matches, gathering 12 points. They beat Malaysia by four wickets in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Denmark registered a convincing 87-run victory over Qatar in their last fixture. They are placed in third spot in the table with four wins and as many losses from eight games so far.

Both teams will look to build on the wins from their previous matches coming into this contest.

SIN vs DEN Probable Playing XIs

Singapore XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri.

Denmark XI

Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (c), Zameer Khan, Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Oliver Hald, Rizwan Mahmood, Musa Shaheen, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Abdul Hashmi, Saud Munir.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs DEN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 11.

Date and Time: August 03, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be good for batting. Spinners will have an important role to play, especially as the game progresses further. The average first innings total here is 233 and batters will have a good time if they bat sensibly.

Today’s SIN vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He is a decent batter who can come in handy with the bat when needed. Manpreet is a vital inclusion in this contest.

Batter

Anish Paraam is in great form with the bat for Singapore in this tournament. He has scored 189 runs in three matches at an average of 94.50. Anish struck an unbeaten 102-ball 93 in the last match against Malaysia. He is a must-pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Saif Ahmad is a magnificent all-rounder from Denmark. He put on a brilliant showing in the previous game, scoring 63 runs with the bat and picking up four wickets with the ball. His all-round abilities make him another must-pick for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Oliver Hald is the leading wicket-taker for Denmark in this tournament with 13 wickets from eight matches. He picked up a couple of wickets in the last match as well and is in fine form with the ball.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Anish Paraam (SIN): 315 points

Hamid Shah (DEN): 426 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN): 330 points

Oliver Hald (DEN): 260 points

Arjun Mutreja (SIN): 158 points

Key Stats for SIN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Anish Paraam (SIN): 189 runs and 3 wickets in three matches.

Hamid Shah (DEN): 357 runs and 10 wickets in eight matches

Saif Ahmad (DEN): 111 runs and 5 wickets in three matches

Oliver Hald (DEN): 105 runs and 13 wickets in eight matches

SIN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Rohan Rangarajan, Hamid Shah, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Janak Prakash, Oliver Hald, Surya Anand, Amjad Mahboob.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Saif Ahmad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Rohan Rangarajan, Hamid Shah, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Aryaman Sunil, Oliver Hald, Surya Anand, Vinoth Baskaran.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Anish Paraam.

