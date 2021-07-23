SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20 Match 15

The Singhbhum Strikers will lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos in the 15th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

The Singhbhum Strikers have had a disastrous Jharkhand T20 campaign so far. They have managed to win just one of their four matches and are currently placed in the penultimate spot in the points table. The Strikers lost their last match against Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets. They need to return to winning ways at the earliest if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, lost their last match to the Ranchi Raiders by a massive margin of 64 runs. They have also won just one out of their four matches and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Jharkhand T20 points table. The Nazim Siddiqui-led side will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and recording a win on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Singhbhum Strikers

Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna (C), Aryaman Lala, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sumit Kumar, Amit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Umar Mallick and Harshit Namdev.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav, Yuvraj Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui (C & WK), Jai Prakash Yadav, Prem Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Vikash Kumar, Vijay Jena, Anirban Chatterjee, Kumar Ankit, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Choudhary, Shakti Singh and Tanzil Ul Haque.

SIN vs DHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (C), Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Ajay Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Amit Kumar, Aryaman Lala.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui (C & WK), Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Choudhary.

Match Details

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Match 15, Jharkhand T20

Date & Time: 24th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has dramatically favored the batsmen in the last couple of Jharkhand T20 matches. While the batsmen have been able to get full value for their shots on this track, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball.

Batting first and putting runs on the board must be the preferred option as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score in the last three matches at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is 176 runs.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20)

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar, Sahil Raj, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vikash Kumar.

Captain: Bal Krishna. Vice-captain: Kaushal Singh.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Bal Krishna, Sahil Raj, Aryaman Lala, Pratik Bhakat, Vikash Kumar.

Captain: Bal Krishna. Vice-captain: Nazim Siddiqui.

