SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 30

Singhbhum Strikers will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 30th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

Singhbhum Strikers need to defeat Dhanbad Dynamos in what will be their last league match to have any hopes of qualifying further. They have lost thrice in their last five matches and will be under pressure.

Dhanbad Dynamos have won four of their nine matches so far and will be the favorites to win this contest.

SIN vs DHA Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng

DHA XI

Vijay Jena (WK), Nazim Siddiqui (C), Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Prem Kumar, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Asif Mansoori

Match Details

SIN vs DHA, Jharkhand T20 Match 30

Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first has won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s SIN vs DHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sumit Kumar should definitely be the first wicket-keeper choice. He has batted really well and has amassed 92 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Ankit Kumar has been consistent with the bat and has played important knocks for his side. He scored a half-century against Bokaro Blasters recently and has amassed 124 runs in his last five games.

Despite a recent slump in form, expectations will be high from Satya Setu. He has scored 132 runs so far.

All-rounders

Bal Krishna has been among the most consistent performers in the tournament. He has scored 92 runs and has also picked up a wicket. He should be considered as the captaincy choice for the SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sahil Raj has been fantastic for Dhanbad Dynamos and has been their best player this season. He has picked up seven wickets and can also score runs when required.

Bowlers

Vikas Kumar has been the most successful bowler for Dhanbad Dynamos. He has picked up six wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Bal Krishna (SIN) – 551 points

Sahil Raj (DHA) – 476 points

Sumit Kumar (SIN) – 342 points

Ankit Kumar (SIN) – 338 points

Satya Setu (DHA) – 334 points

Important stats for SIN vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Bal Krishna: 92 runs and 1 wicket

Sahil Raj: 28 runs and 7 wickets

Sumi Kumar: 92 runs

Ankit Kumar: 101 runs and 2 wickets

Satya Setu: 132 runs

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, N Siddiqui, A Kumar, A Hooda, S Setu, B Krishna, Y Kumar, S Raj, A Lala, V Vikram, V Kumar

Captain: B Krishna, Vice-Captain: S Raj

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, N Siddiqui, A Kumar, A Hooda, S Setu, B Krishna, S Raj, A Lala, V Vikram, V Kumar, A Mansoori

Captain: A Kumar, Vice-Captain: S Setu

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava