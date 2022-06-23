SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 15

The Singhbhum Strikers (SIN) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in match number 15 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Singhbhum Strikers have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. They have played four games so far and have returned with two wins and as many losses.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Dynamos’ form hasn't been great either. They have lost three and won just one so far.

SIN vs DHA Probable Playing 11 today

Singhbhum Strikers: Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu KR, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar

Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Yash Bhagat, Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prem Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sheet Kumar

Match Details

Match: SIN vs DHA

Date & Time: June 23, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150-160 could be par.

Today’s SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shresth Sagar can chip in nicely with the bat and has mustered 38 runs in this competition so far.

Batters

Aryaman Sen is at No. 3 in the leading run-getters list. He has amassed 186 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike-rate of 145.31.

All-rounders

Mohit Kumar has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 81 runs and has picked up three wickets at an economy of 5.60.

Bowlers

Pratik Ranjan is in top form with the ball and has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 5.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Aryaman Sen (SIN): 262 points

Pratik Ranjan (DHA): 239 points

Mohit Kumar (SIN): 234 points

Yuvraj Kumar (DHA): 199 points

Vivekanand Tiwary (DHA): 133 points

Important stats for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Aryaman Sen: 186 runs

Mohit Kumar: 81 runs and three wickets

Pratik Ranjan: Six wickets

Yuvraj Kumar: Five wickets

SIN vs DHA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Himanshu KR, Aryaman Sen, Yuvraj Kumar, Bal Krishna, Mohit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Kr-Singh

Captain: Mohit Kumar Vice-captain: Yuvraj Kumar

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Himanshu KR, Aryaman Sen, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Bal Krishna, Mohit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Ashish Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh

Captain: Aryaman Sen Vice-captain: Pratik Ranjan

