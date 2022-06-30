SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 30

Singhbhum Strickers will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 30th match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Strickers have been inconsistent this season. They have four wins and five losses so far. Meanwhile, the Dynamos have four wins, four losses and one no-result.

SIN vs DHA Probable Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strickers

Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Aryaman Sen, Himanshu KR, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Mohit Kumar, Ravi Yadav-II, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Kr-Singh, Ashish Kumar, Monu Kumar.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sheet Kumar.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs DHA.

Date & Time: June 30, 2022; 1 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. Spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shresth Sagar has been in decent touch with the bat and has accumulated 200 runs in this competition.

Batters

Vikash Vishal is in top batting form and is the sixth-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has scored 249 runs while striking at 125.76.

All-rounders

Bal Krishna has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has amassed 167 runs and has also taken nine scalps.

Bowlers

Pratik Ranjan has been in very good form with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.93.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Bal Krishna (SIN): 528 points

Aryaman Sen (SIN): 388 points

Vikash Vishal (DHA): 387 points

Pratik Ranjan (DHA): 386 points

Mohit Kumar (SIN): 363 points

Key stats for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Bal Krishna: 167 runs & 9 wickets

Aryaman Sen: 248 runs

Vikash Vishal: 249 runs

Pratik Ranjan: 9 wickets

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 30.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shresth Sagar, Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Prakash Munda, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar, Ravi Yadav-II, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sonu Kr-Singh, Pratik Ranjan.

Captain: Bal Krishna. Vice-captain: Vikash Vishal.

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 30.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Prakash Munda, Himanshu Gupta, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar, Monu Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Pratik Ranjan.

Captain: Pratik Ranjan. Vice-captain: Aryaman Sen.

