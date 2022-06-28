SIN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 26

Singhbhum Strikers (SIN) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the 26th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Tuesday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both the Daredevils and the Strikers are among the worst performing teams in this year's tournament, as they have lost a lot of games. The Daredevils won their last match against Ranchi Raiders by seven wickets, while the Strikers lost against Bokaro Blasters by eight wickets.

The Daredevils will look to make a comeback in the tournament, but the Strikers are expected to win the game.

SIN vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

SIN

Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna (c), Ravi Yadav-II, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh-I.

DUM

Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar (c), Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Sao (wk), Abhay Singh, Rahul Kumar-II, Manishi, Vinayak Vikram, Subham Singh, Umar Mallick, Ayush Kumar-II.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs DUM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: June 28, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring game, with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key.

SIN vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 team. He bats in the top order and can fetch additional points from catches. He smashed 44 runs in 42 delivieries in his last game against Ranchi Raiders.

Batters

A Singh and A Sen are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Kr is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent games.

All-rounders

M Kumar and B Krishna are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Krishna smashed 41 runs and took a wicket against the Ranchi Raiders.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kr Singh and S Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and can be expected to bowl at the death. Manishi is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

A Singh (DUM)

B Krishna (SIN)

K Kushagra (DUM)

SIN vs DUM: Key stats for Dream11 team

A Singh - 87 runs and 11 wickets

B Krishna - 154 runs and 7 wickets

Manishi - 9 wickets.

SIN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, S Singh, A Singh, A Sen, H Kr, B Krishna, M Kumar, U Mallick, S Singh, Manishi, S Kr Singh.

Captain: A Singh. Vice Captain: B Krishna.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, S Singh, A Singh, A Sen, H Kr, B Krishna, R Yadav, M Kumar, S Singh, Manishi, S Kr Singh.

Captain: A Singh. Vice Captain: K Kushagra.

