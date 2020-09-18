SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 18th, 2020

After registering a 14-run victory against Bokaro Blasters, Dumka Daredevils will face Singhbhum Strickers in the Jharkhand T20 league. In a rain-curtailed match, Dumka Daredevils scored 48 in five overs and restricted their opponents to 34 runs, earning themselves the top spot in the league.

Singhbhum Strickers have won both their matches in the Jharkhand T20 league so far. The Strickers have chased down targets in both games and will look to do the same when they face the Daredevils.

On the other hand, Dumka have registered their victories while defending a target. With rain expected to play a significant role, it will be an exciting clash to watch on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI’s

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 18th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

From the previous games held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, we can conclude that the pitch has remained neutral and has assisted both batsmen and bowlers. However, the team batting second could face problems with potential rain interruptions during the chase.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, R Singh, A Sinha, I Ahmed-Khan, K Suraj, V Vikram, R Nirala, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.

Captain: K Suraj Vice-Captain: V Vikram

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, R Singh, I Ahmed, A Sinha, R Nirala, V Vikram, K Suraj, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.

Captain: K Suraj Vice-Captain: R Nirala