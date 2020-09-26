SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 26th, 2020

Fifth-placed Singhbhum Strickers face third-placed Dumka Daredevils in Saturday's second match at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The Strickers have struggled to perform consistently in the league, winning just the three games so far. On the other hand, the Daredevils come into this game on the back of a defeat against Bokaro Blasters. Dumka were unable to chase 149 in the stipulated 20 overs against Bokaro.

Squads to choose from

Singhbhum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Predicted Playing XI’s

Advertisement

Singhbhum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 26th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex has remained competitive throughout the season. The past games have seen scores of over 120, but they have been difficult to defend. However, anything above 140 can be a competitive total on this track.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, R Singh, A Sinha, I Ahmed-Khan, K Suraj, V Vikram, R Nirala, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.

Captain: K Suraj Vice-captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, R Singh, I Ahmed, A Sinha, R Nirala, V Vikram, K Suraj, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.

Captain: K Suraj Vice-captain: R Nirala