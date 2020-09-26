SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 26th, 2020

Fifth-placed Singhbhum Strickers face third-placed Dumka Daredevils in Saturday's second match at JSCA International Stadium Complex.
The Strickers have struggled to perform consistently in the league, winning just the three games so far. On the other hand, the Daredevils come into this game on the back of a defeat against Bokaro Blasters. Dumka were unable to chase 149 in the stipulated 20 overs against Bokaro.
Squads to choose from
Singhbhum Strickers
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.
Dumka Daredevils
Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.
Predicted Playing XI’s
Singhbhum Strickers
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.
Dumka Daredevils
Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.
Match Details
Match: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils
Date: 26th September at 1:30 PM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex has remained competitive throughout the season. The past games have seen scores of over 120, but they have been difficult to defend. However, anything above 140 can be a competitive total on this track.
Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, R Singh, A Sinha, I Ahmed-Khan, K Suraj, V Vikram, R Nirala, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.
Captain: K Suraj Vice-captain: R Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, R Singh, I Ahmed, A Sinha, R Nirala, V Vikram, K Suraj, B Krishna, A Lala, S Singh and S Chakraborthy.
Captain: K Suraj Vice-captain: R NiralaPublished 26 Sep 2020, 00:57 IST