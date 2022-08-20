SIN vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 1

Singapore (SIN) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the first match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore are vying for the final spot in the Asia Cup 2022 along with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Singapore have lost eight of their last 10 games and were underwhelming in the recently held World T20 Qualifier, failing to win a single match in five attempts. Prior to that, they took on Papua New Guinea in a four-match T20I series, which ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong are arriving into this contest on the back of five successive defeats in as many games. They were able to win just two of their five completed matches in the World T20 Qualifier. They had also managed to defeat Singapore when these two sides met last month.

SIN vs HK Match Details, Match 1

The first match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs HK, Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SIN vs HK Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is said to offer a neutral surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. A high-scoring encounter can be expected here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SIN vs HK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Singapore: L-W-W-L-L

Hong Kong: L-L-L-L-L

SIN vs HK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Singapore Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Singapore Probable Playing 11

Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ayush Shukla, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ehsan Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad.

Hong Kong Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Hong Kong Probable Playing 11

Amjad Mahboo (c), Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai, Rezza Gaznavi, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Vinoth Baskaran, Neil Karnik.

SIN vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Zeeshan Ali (5 matches, 85 runs, Average: 21.25)

Zeeshan Ali could prove to be a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 85 runs in the five T20I matches he has played so far and will be looking for a productive campaign.

Top Batter pick

Kinchit Shah (40 matches, 593 runs and 10 wickets)

Indian-origin turned Hong Kong cricketer Kinchit Shah is a reliable force with the bat for his team. He has amassed 593 runs at a strike rate of over 108 in 40 matches. He has also picked up 10 wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder pick

Aryaman Uchil (15 matches, 143 runs and 14 wickets)

Aryaman Uchil can contribute immensely with both the bat as well as the ball. He has amassed 143 runs at a strike rate of 130 in T20I cricket. He has also scalped 14 wickets at an average of 28.50.

Top Bowler pick

Ehsan Khan (28 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 20.13)

Ehsan Khan has played 28 T20 Internationals across his career and is expected to be the leader of the Hong Kong bowling unit. He has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 20.13 and at a fantastic economy rate of 5.98. Khan has also scored 195 runs.

SIN vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Aizaz Khan

Aizaz Khan has plenty of experience and will be hoping to make it count. Having played 44 T20Is, he has scored 410 runs at a strike rate of over 105. He has also taken 54 wickets at an average of 19.29 and at an economy rate of 6.88. He can prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Surendran Chandramohan

Surendran Chandramohan had a good World T20 Qualifiers campaign and is a reliable name in the Singapore line up. He has scored 701 runs in 25 matches at an average of 29.20 and has a strike rate of 123.85.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Aizaz Khan 410 runs and 54 wickets in 44 T20Is Surendran Chandramohan 701 runs in 25 T20Is Kinchit Shah 593 runs and 10 wickets in 40 T20Is Aryaman Uchil 143 runs and 14 wickets in 15 T20Is Ehsan Khan 195 runs and 30 wickets in 28 T20Is

SIN vs HK match expert tips

Given his brilliance with the bat and his strong form, Surendran Chandramohan remains a familiar pick on Dream11. Having him as a multiplier choice in your SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy could lead to an advantage.

SIN vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batter: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounder: Aizaz Khan, Aryaman Uchil, Yasim Murtaza

Bowler: Amjad Mahboob, Ehsan Khan, Janak Prakash

SIN vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batter: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounder: Aizaz Khan, Aryaman Uchil, Haroon Arshad

Bowler: Ehsan Khan, Janak Prakash, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Edited by Ankush Das